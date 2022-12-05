Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tesla sold 100,291 China-made vehicles in November: Report

Tesla sold 100,291 China-made vehicles in November: Report

world news
Updated on Dec 05, 2022 01:45 PM IST

The number marks a 40% increase from October and 89.7% more compared to a year ago.

The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Tesla Inc delivered 100,291 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in November, the highest monthly sales since its Shanghai factory opened in late 2020, according to a Xinhua report released on Monday.

The number marks a 40% increase from October and 89.7% more compared to a year ago after the U.S. automaker ramped up output at the Shanghai plant, cut prices for the best-selling models and offered incentives to Chinese buyers.

