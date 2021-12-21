Home / World News / United States reports first death due to Omicron variant of Covid-19: Report
United States reports first death due to Omicron variant of Covid-19: Report

The victim from Texas was a man in his 50s, who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, the report said.
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus accounts for 73% of US coronavirus infections based on sequencing data for the week ended December 18.(Reuters file photo)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Reuters |

Health officials in Texas said the state recorded the first death related to the Omicron Covid-19 variant, ABC News reported on Monday.

It is believed to be the first known recorded Omicron death in the United States, ABC said in its report. 

The victim was a man in his 50s, who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, the report said.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus accounts for 73% of US coronavirus infections based on sequencing data for the week ended December 18, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

 

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
