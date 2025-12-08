Thailand launches strikes near disputed border with Cambodia months after ceasefire

A Thai soldier was killed while several others were injured after Thailand carried out air strikes along its disputed border with Cambodia, an army spokesperson said. This comes after both sides accused each other of breaking the ceasefire agreement. The border dispute had turned into a five-day conflict in July.(File Photo/REUTERS)

Thai army spokesperson Winthai Suvaree said that "the Army received reports that Thai soldiers were attacked with supporting fire weapons, resulting in one soldier killed and four wounded".

In a statement, Cambodia's ministry of defence said that the country did not retaliate and “continues to monitor the situation vigilantly”.

Notably, five days of clashes broke out between Thailand and Cambodia in July, killing 43 people and forcing around 300,000 to leave their homes before the truce began.

Cambodia condemns strikes, calls them ‘grave violation’

In a statement, Cambodia's ministry of defence confirmed the strikes and said, “On the morning of December 8, 2025, around 05:04 AM, the Thai military forces launched an attack on the Cambodian forces in An Ses area, Preah Vihear province.”

Cambodia also said that it “condemns in the strongest possible terms the inhumane and brutal acts undertaken by the Thai side.”

“Such action is a grave violation of the Joint Declaration between Cambodia and Thailand, signed by Prime Ministers of both countries on October 26, 2025, with the auspicious witness of the U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister, H.E. Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity as the ASEAN rotating Chair,” the statement said.

Thailand-Cambodia tensions

The dispute between Thailand and Cambodia revolves around a long-standing disagreement over borders mapped during France’s colonial rule in the region, and both countries claim several temples along the boundary.

The border dispute had turned into a five-day conflict in July before a ceasefire was reached through talks led by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Trump was present in Kuala Lumpur in October when the two countries signed an expanded ceasefire deal.