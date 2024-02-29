Thailand to ban recreational use of marijuana by year-end

Thailand's health minister has informed the country that the government would ban recreational use of marijuana by the end of this year. However, the use of marijuana for medical purposes would continue to be allowed, reported news agency Reuters. Thailand health minister Cholnan Srikaew informed that illegal cannabis shops would not be allowed to continue

The draft bill will go to cabinet for approval next month before heading to parliament to be passed before the end of the year, Thailand's health minister Cholnan Srikaew said. He highlighted the need to bring law to regulate cannabis use.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Without the law to regulate cannabis it will be misused," Cholnan said on Wednesday, referring to recreational use.

"The misuse of cannabis has a negative impact on Thai children. In the long run it could lead to other drugs," he added.

ALSO READ| One dead, five injured in Norway helicopter crash

The health minister informed that illegal cannabis shops would not be allowed to continue. Also home-grown cannabis will be discouraged. He put the number of legally registered shops at 20,000.

"In the new law, cannabis will be a controlled plant, so growing it would require permission. We will support (cannabis cultivation) for the medical and health industry," Cholnan said.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of cannabis shops are operating in an industry projected to be worth up to $1.2 billion by next year. In 2018, Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to free up medicinal use. It approved recreational use in 2022.

ALSO READ| Pakistan's newly elected assembly meets amid pro-Imran Khan protests

New law regulating use of marijuana

As per the report, the draft law specifies a fine of up to 60,000 baht ($1,700) for recreational use. Those selling cannabis for such use and participating in advertisement or marketing of buds, resin, extract or smoking devices face jail terms of up to a year, or a fine of up to 100,000 baht ($2,800) or both.

Anyone engaging in cannabis farming without a licence, will face jail terms ranging from one to three years and fines from 20,000 baht ($560) to 300,000 baht ($8,000).

Import, export, cultivation and commercial use of cannabis will also require permits now, the health minister said.

Time to businesses to adjust

The government, recognising the economic benefit of the cannabis industry, would give businesses time to adjust to the new regulation, Cholnan said. He added that such shops could operate until their licences expire and convert to legal cannabis clinics if they follow the new rules. He further added that the new regulation would have no impact on tourism.