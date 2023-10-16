News / World News / Thailand to allow Russians to stay up to 90 days without visas: Details here

Thailand to allow Russians to stay up to 90 days without visas: Details here

Bloomberg |
Oct 16, 2023 06:01 PM IST

923,113 Russians visited Thailand in the year to August, ranked fifth behind visitors from Malaysia, China, South Korea and India.

Thailand will allow Russian citizens to visit for longer periods in a bid to boost tourism during peak travel season, a government minister said.

A tourist wears a face mask to prevent spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) during sunset near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.(Reuters)
Starting from November, Russian visitors may enter Thailand visa-free and remain in the country for a maximum of 90 days, up from the current 30 days, until the end of April 2024, Tourism Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol told reporters in Bangkok.

923,113 Russians visited Thailand in the year to August, ranked fifth behind visitors from Malaysia, China, South Korea and India, according to data from the Tourism and Sports Ministry. Some 1.5 million Russians traveled to Thailand in pre-pandemic 2019 and spent about $3.3 billion, making them the third-largest spenders, according to official data.

Thailand is counting on foreign tourist arrivals to increase economic growth, though a recent shooting incident in a Bangkok shopping mall may have dented the country’s appeal to Chinese visitors, who may also enter without first applying for visas.

About 590,000 Chinese travelers still had confirmed flight and hotel bookings to Thailand as of October 14, down from the 650,000 registered before the shooting, according to Government Spokesman Chai Wacharonke. Overall, Thailand is forecast to receive up to 30 million tourists this year, more than double the total in 2022.

