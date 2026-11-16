The Campaign to Bring Back Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO

Amjad Masad was recording a promotional video for his AI company on Friday afternoon when he got an urgent text: Could he help the campaign to get Jensen Huang his job back? Jensen Huang An Nvidia employee had used Masad’s service, Replit, to build a website where anyone could sign an open letter demanding that Nvidia’s board, which ousted Huang as chief executive last week, reinstate him. The “Stand With Jensen” website was struggling under the load of traffic it was receiving. Masad inspected the website’s code and found that the petition was limited to 200 signatures a minute—far below the rate of submissions it was seeing. He lifted the cap and added a Captcha to limit bots, among other fixes.

Deep Dive What is the Stand With Jensen campaign asking Nvidia to do? Why are Silicon Valley leaders supporting Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO? Who is leading Nvidia while the board searches for a CEO?

As of Sunday afternoon, the petition had 106,000 names, including confirmed signatures from Masad, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, tech investor Gavin Baker, Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. Some people, including prominent Nvidia employees, said their names appeared but that they hadn’t signed the petition. Across Silicon Valley, a constellation of Huang’s peers, employees and investors are holding on to hope he could regain his position atop the chip maker—even as official scrutiny of his role in providing powerful AI chips to China intensifies. On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged Nvidia’s board to bring in an outside candidate as CEO: “Just what was going on inside the company, they need a dramatic shake-up,” he said on Fox News. In the days since Huang stepped down following reports of affairs with two women, well-known tech CEOs and investors have registered their continued support for him—in public social-media posts and in private phone calls. Some investors have sought assurances from Nvidia’s board of directors that it will refrain from naming a permanent replacement until investigations into Huang’s relationship with Singapore data center executive Alice Huang concludes. In a Friday open letter, Baker and Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner said Huang “has earned the right for a deliberate process that avoids any needless rush to replace him before all the facts are known.” On Friday Nvidia’s board released a statement saying it was hiring an executive search firm and had not yet engaged any potential candidates.

Huang and Gavin Baker