The ‘Mike drop’ moment: BBC reporter falls into pool during live interview, Twitter giggles

A BBC reporter interviewing a group of swimmers from England had an unfortunate underwater experience on Wednesday as he fell into a pool at the Commonwealth Games venue on the Gold Coast.

“I’m going to be careful because I’ve got a sound pack on,” sports presenter Mike Bushell cautioned himself as he prepared for a chat with the England CWG 2018 swimmers.

Seconds later, Bushell misjudged a step, slipped and fell into the pool, causing a splash so apparent that England’s gold medalists Adam Peaty, Sarah Vasey and Siobhan Marie O’Connor, Ben Proud and James Guy burst into fits of laughter.

“I didn’t see the step! Sorry about that,” Bushell cried as he made light of the blunder.

“Well, that’s given you all a good laugh. Just look before you get into a swimming pool in future, okay?”

Bushell continued his work as a true professional just as if nothing had happened but had to be eventually cut short, as his microphone and sound pack suffered damage during his fall.

“Mike is carrying on talking but we can’t hear him because a moment ago Mike fell in the water, his pack went in, and he doesn’t know we can’t hear him now,” one of the presenters at the studio quipped.

“I just thought it was a little Jacuzzi or a kid’s pool. I didn’t realise there was a step there,” Bushell said minutes later as the presenters returned to him.

While the clip of the gaffe has evoked hilarious reactions, Bushell’s act of soldiering on despite the fall has amused people on social media.

Mike Bushell falling into the swimming pool live on air while trying to interview the swimming team has made my week 👍😂 🏊 brilliant #bbcbreakfast #bbcgoldcoast #Commonwealth2018 #CommonwealthGames — Kate (@Kicehouse) April 11, 2018

Such a professional though, the interview continued without a pause 🐳 — Michele Norris (@Norris23M) April 11, 2018