The New York Times criticised for listing ‘death’ to cancel student loans after US Supreme Court ruling

After the US Supreme Court on Friday struck down the Biden administration’s plan to cancel debt for millions of Americans, The New York Times faced backlash for its column mentioning ‘death’ as one of the ways to ‘wipe out’ one's student loan.

The Times later changed the subheading to “Debt won’t carry on.”(REUTERS)

In a financial advice column titled “Ways you can still cancel your federal student loan debt,” writer Ron Lieber listed “plenty of ways to get your student debt wiped away.”

The suggestions included making an income-driven repayment, appealing for public service loan forgiveness, and bankruptcy and disability discharges.

Why was the article roasted?

Under a subheading titled “Death,” Lieber wrote, “If you’re a young adult wondering about the federal PLUS loans your relatives took out to pay for your education, you may be wondering whether the debt dies with the person or people who take it on.”

“It does.”

“The federal government will not make a claim on their estate, and you will not inherit the balance.”

A screenshot of the article was shared on Twitter.

Reacting to the article, former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich wrote, “We’ve reached the point where The New York Times is suggesting death as a viable solution to crushing student debt.”

The newspaper later changed the subheading to “Debt won’t carry on.”

Will pursue another plan: Biden

President Joe Biden said he will try a new legal avenue to provide student-loan borrowers with relief after the Supreme Court's Friday ruling, undoing one of his signature initiatives, reported Bloomberg.

The country's department of education has now initiated a new regulatory process that hopes to provide relief under the Higher Education Act and created a 12-month “on-ramp repayment program” designed to help borrowers reduce the threat of default. But these debt forgiveness regulations, which will take months to finalize, are certain to face legal challenges similar to the one that felled Biden’s initial attempt.