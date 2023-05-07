The royal family drama unfolds at King Charles' coronation - Did the Duke and Duchess have a fight?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's arrival at King Charles' coronation was anything but smooth. When a photo of the family of four went viral on Twitter, the Twittarites couldn't help but speculate that there was trouble brewing within the royal family. From left, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Kate, Princess of Wales and Edward the Duke of Edinburgh at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Yui Mok, Pool via AP)(AP)

In the photograph, the Duke and Duchess and their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked tense and unhappy. Social media users were quick to interpret the photo as evidence of a "fight in the car" between the royal couple.

The truth was far less dramatic. Reports revealed that the family arrived late at the coronation, causing a last-minute shift in the proceedings. They were seen walking up the aisle after King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, causing a moment of mystery as King Charles arrived at the Abbey.

According to Michael Usher, a colleague of the royal family, their car was "screaming by" and the family was "clearly running late." This would explain why they appeared so tense in the photograph. They were probably worried about causing a scene at one of the most significant royal events of the century.

Also Read | Prince Harry left out as Meghan Markle signs deal with WME talent agency

It's not the first time the Duke and Duchess have been caught looking serious at a royal event. They often take every ceremony quite seriously, looking somber and reserved. In the past, Kate has been caught in a few awkward moments, such as the photo used in the trailer for Netflix's Harry & Meghan docu-series, where she appeared to be fuming with Meghan. However, it was later revealed that it was a badly caught moment, and both women were jovial with each other at the event.

They're a notoriously private family, and glimpses into their personal lives are few and far between. But the Twittarites can't help themselves, and they continue to speculate and analyze every move made by the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are one of the most loved and respected couples in the world, and it's unlikely that they would let anything come between them. So, while the Twittarites may have caught the family looking unhappy, it's doubtful that there's any trouble brewing behind the scenes.

It's easy to get caught up in the drama surrounding the royal family. But sometimes, a picture isn't worth a thousand words. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's tense expression in the photograph was likely the result of the stress and pressure of arriving late at such a significant event.