News / World News / Thefts reported at British Museum- one of the most visited in the world

Thefts reported at British Museum- one of the most visited in the world

Reuters |
Aug 24, 2023 07:11 PM IST

The museum said the majority of the items involved were small pieces kept in a storeroom.

London's Metropolitan Police said on Thursday it had interviewed a man in relation to the reported theft of items from the British Museum's collection but no arrests had been made.

The facade of the British Museum is pictured in central London.(AFP)
The facade of the British Museum is pictured in central London.(AFP)

The British Museum, one of the most visited in the world, said last week a member of staff had been dismissed after items including gold jewellery and gems dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD, had been found to be missing, stolen or damaged.

Read more: 1 killed, 16 injured after Russian attacks on Ukraine's Independence Day

"A man has been interviewed by investigating officers," the Met said in a statement. "We have worked closely with the British Museum and will continue to do so ... enquiries continue."

The museum, which said the majority of the items involved were small pieces kept in a storeroom, said it was taking legal action against the individual.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out