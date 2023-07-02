‘There are a lot of lies on social media,' Nahel Merzouk's co passenger reveals shocking details amid uproar in France

In a shocking turn of events, new details have emerged surrounding the death of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old whose tragic demise has ignited widespread uproar in France. The passenger who was with Nahel at the time of the incident has stepped forward to set the record straight, aiming to dispel the misinformation circulating on social media.

Spectator deploy a banner which reads "Justice for Nahel" along the race route at the start of the 1st stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race,(AFP)

He said, "there are a lot of lies on social media".

According to the passenger's account, Nahel and he were driving around the Nanterre suburb in a borrowed vehicle with Polish license plates when they were pulled over by police officers on motorbikes. Contrary to initial reports, the young men were not under the influence of any substances. It was a routine encounter, or so they thought.

As one of the officers approached Nahel's window, a chilling threat was uttered: "Cut the engine or I'll shoot you." Without any warning, the officer struck Nahel in the face with his weapon, followed by another officer joining in the assault. A video shared on social media captures the harrowing moments that unfolded next.

The first officer pressed the barrel of his gun against Nahel's head, menacingly warning him not to move under the threat of a bullet to his head. The second officer shockingly commanded, "Shoot him," while the first officer struck Nahel again with the butt of his gun. In the midst of this horrifying ordeal, Nahel accidentally released the brake, prompting the second officer to open fire, injuring him. Nahel's friend witnessed the pain and tremors, and the vehicle ultimately collided with a barrier.

Filled with fear, Nahel's friend quickly fled the scene, fearing for his own life. "I'm shocked at what happened in front of me to my friend," he shared, overwhelmed by the events that unfolded.

Today, mourners gathered in the Paris suburb of Nanterre to bid farewell to Nahel in a private funeral requested by his mother, Mounia. While the press was not allowed to attend, numerous friends and family members visited the funeral home where Nahel's body was kept overnight before participating in a peaceful march to a mosque on George Clemenceau Avenue, where a service was held. Finally, Nahel was laid to rest in a local cemetery, marking the end of a young life cut tragically short.

The impact of Nahel's death reverberated across the nation, prompting French President Emmanuel Macron to cancel his scheduled visit to Germany. The state visit, which would have been the first by a French president in 23 years, was intended to take place from tonight until Tuesday. The ongoing unrest following Tuesday's killing has led to mounting pressure on President Macron to declare a state of emergency, as violent protests continue to rock the streets of Paris.

The tragic circumstances surrounding Nahel's death and the subsequent riots have cast a spotlight on issues of police brutality and social unrest, demanding a thorough investigation and an urgent call for justice. As France grapples with these tumultuous times, the nation seeks a path towards healing and reform to ensure such tragedies are never repeated.

