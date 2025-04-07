THESE 12 benefits are being paid early this month in the UK: Check the dates

This month, two bank holidays will impact the timing of when you receive your benefit payments. The dates of these payments depend on when you first applied for Universal Credit and when your application was accepted. As a result, there isn’t a fixed payment date for all claimants. The timing of your benefit payments this month will be affected by two bank holidays.(Unsplash )

Typically, payments are made seven days after the end of your initial assessment period. However, due to the upcoming holidays, some claimants will receive payments earlier than usual, as reported by The Sun.

When will you get paid?

For those expecting their payment on Good Friday, April 18, or Easter Monday, April 21, the money will be paid on Thursday, April 17. This means you won’t have to wait through the long weekend for your payment to arrive.

This adjustment will not only affect Universal Credit recipients but also 11 other benefits, ensuring that claimants receive their payments on time. Here’s a list of the affected benefits:

*Attendance Allowance

*Carer’s Allowance

*Child Benefit

*Disability Living Allowance

*Employment and Support Allowance

*Income Support

*Jobseeker’s Allowance

*Pension Credit

*Personal Independence Payment

*State Pension

*Tax Credits (such as Working Tax Credit)

What should you do if your payment is delayed?

While early payments are good news, it’s important to plan accordingly, as you may need to make the money last until the next month. If you were expecting a payment but it hasn’t arrived in your account, it’s a good idea to double-check the dates and ensure there hasn’t been any error.

If the payment is still missing, you should contact the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) for assistance. You can reach them via their Universal Credit hotline at 0800 328 5644.

Increase in Universal Credit Payments

In addition to the early payments, Universal Credit recipients will see an increase in their allowances in April. The standard allowance for individuals aged 25 and over will rise from £393.45 to £400.14. For joint claimants where one or both are aged 25 or older, the allowance will increase from £617.60 to £628.09.

Changes to Universal Credit

Universal Credit continues to replace six legacy benefits from the old welfare system. These benefits are:

*Working Tax Credit

*Child Tax Credit

*Income-Based Jobseeker’s Allowance

*Income Support

*Employment and Support Allowance (Income-Related)

*Housing Benefit

If you're receiving any of these legacy benefits, you have the option to switch to Universal Credit, but it may not always be beneficial, depending on your situation. Once you switch, you cannot go back, so it’s important to consider the financial implications carefully.

To help you compare the different benefits, there are free, easy-to-use online benefit calculators available from organisations like Turn2Us and EntitledTo. You can also reach out to these organisations for further guidance.

If your circumstances change—such as moving, changing your working hours, or having a child—you may be transitioned to Universal Credit.

Ultimately, Universal Credit will be rolled out nationwide, and all claimants will eventually be required to make the switch. Be sure to stay informed about these changes to ensure you’re getting the full benefits available to you.