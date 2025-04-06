Millions of American taxpayers are waiting to receive their 2024 tax refund during the 2025 Tax Season. Generally, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) deposits refunds within 21 days. However, an individual has to meet several conditions. IRS tax refund payments: How long can your refund take once sent by the agency? (REUTERS/Kent Nishimura)(REUTERS)

The IRS will need you to file electronically if you want to receive a fast tax refund. However, filing your 2024 tax return electronically is not enough as you will also be required to request a direct deposit. Paper cheques take a longer time, so you should avoid this payment method if you want the process to be completed quickly. Finally, your return should be complete and accurate.

How long can your refund take once it is sent by the IRS?

Taxpayers may become concerned if they do not receive the IRS refund even after they see a sent date. One can see this on the online tool ‘Where’s my refund?’, which is online, and free.

According to the IRS, taxpayers must wait for five days and then check with their financial institution or bank about their refund payment. Therefore, if you don't receive it immediately, there is no reason to worry. It is important to note that all banks and financial institutions do not have the same processing times.

Check out the IRS’ possible payment schedule in April

Here is the IRS' possible payment schedule in April as per Futbolete, but tax refund payments may take longer for various reasons.

2024 tax returns filed on March 15: A refund may be issued on April 5.

2024 tax returns filed on March 16: A refund may be issued on April 6.

2024 tax returns filed on March 17: A refund may be issued on April 7.

2024 tax returns filed on March 18: A refund may be issued on April 8.

2024 tax returns filed on March 19: A refund may be issued on April 9.

2024 tax returns filed on March 20: A refund may be issued on April 10.

2024 tax returns filed on March 21: A refund may be issued on April 11.

2024 tax returns filed on March 22: A refund may be issued on April 12.

The IRS will accept payments and filings until April 15, 2025. If you require an extension, you must get it before April 15, 2025.