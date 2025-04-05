Federal Tax Day 2025: How to file, request an extension, and avoid penalties

Under Donald Trump's regime, most taxpayers can submit their 2024 federal income tax return by Tuesday, April 15, 2025. The Internal Revenue Service is urging people to complete their Tax Day returns electronically to avoid delays. Taxpayers can request an extension until October 15, 2025, but must still pay estimated taxes by April 15. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo(REUTERS)

Although tax filing can be intimidating to some individuals, it should not create excessive stress unless people owe money or need more time to collect their filing documents. IRS provides multiple options to request an extension; however, the extension for filing will not create additional time for payment obligations.

ALSO READ| ‘Hands off’ protest: Find out places to avoid amid heavy traffic alerts

E-Filing is the way to go

The IRS continues to push for digital submissions, citing electronic returns are processed faster and are less likely to get held up than paper forms. “Your return is considered filed on time if the envelope is properly addressed, postmarked, and deposited in the mail by the due date,” the agency says for those opting to file the traditional way.

Tax extensions: Here's what you need to know

If you need extra time to file your tax return, the IRS has your back. Individual filers can request an automatic extension by using IRS Free File—a no-cost online platform open to everyone, regardless of income.

Filing an extension gives you until October 15, 2025, to submit your return. But here’s the catch: it doesn’t give you extra time to pay your taxes. You’re still expected to estimate what you owe and pay that amount—either in full or in part—by April 15.

Here are your main options for requesting an extension:

1. Mail Form 4868 with a payment: Fill out the paper version of IRS Form 4868, include a check or money order for your estimated taxes, and make sure it’s postmarked by April 15. As the IRS notes, “Sending anything on the 16 April is too late.”

2. Make an electronic payment: Skip the form altogether by paying online and indicating that it’s an extension payment. Once the payment is processed, the IRS will automatically consider your extension request received. You can use Direct Pay, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), or pay by credit/debit card.

3. Use Free File and mail your payment: “If you e-file Form 4868 and mail a check or money order to the IRS for payment, use a completed paper Form 4868 as a voucher. Please note with your payment that your extension request was originally filed electronically,” the IRS advises.

ALSO READ| Trump administration overhauls green card rules with new immigration policies. Here's what you need to know

What if you can’t pay?

If you’re unable to pay the taxes you owe right now, the IRS still urges you to file Form 4868. Doing so helps you avoid a late filing penalty, and you can explore setting up a payment plan with the IRS to manage your balance over time.

Notably, in certain parts of the States that have experienced natural calamities, taxpayers may automatically qualify for an extended deadline without needing to apply.