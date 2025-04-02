Donald Trump Tariff News Live: President to announce taxes today at White House

Donald Trump tariff news live: The US President plans to roll out tariffs on April 2 at an event in the Rose Garden of the White House.

US President Donald Trump is set to announce reciprocal tariffs against other countries today during an event at 4 pm in the Rose Garden of the White House, to free America from its dependence on foreign goods and deter countries from levying unfair duties on them. The tariffs which will be revealed on April 2, dubbed as ‘Liberation Day’ by Trump, will be effective immediately....Read More

Ever since he took office for the second time, the US president has mentioned his intentions to tax global trade partners such as the European Union, India, South Korea, Brazil and others.

On April 2, the delayed 25 per cent import duties levied on Canada and Mexico, could also come into effect, after Donald Trump granted an extension to both the neighbouring countries.

Trump has also said that a 25 per cent tariff will apply April 2 onwards, on all imports from any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela. He has also announced 25 per cent tariffs on auto imports, which will be effective from Thursday.

Key updates