Donald Trump Tariff News Live: President to announce taxes today at White House
US President Donald Trump is set to announce reciprocal tariffs against other countries today during an event at 4 pm in the Rose Garden of the White House, to free America from its dependence on foreign goods and deter countries from levying unfair duties on them. The tariffs which will be revealed on April 2, dubbed as ‘Liberation Day’ by Trump, will be effective immediately....Read More
Ever since he took office for the second time, the US president has mentioned his intentions to tax global trade partners such as the European Union, India, South Korea, Brazil and others.
On April 2, the delayed 25 per cent import duties levied on Canada and Mexico, could also come into effect, after Donald Trump granted an extension to both the neighbouring countries.
Trump has also said that a 25 per cent tariff will apply April 2 onwards, on all imports from any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela. He has also announced 25 per cent tariffs on auto imports, which will be effective from Thursday.
Key updates
- Israel has cancelled all its remaining tariffs on imports from the United States, ahead of Trump's announcement of tariffs on April 2.
China’s improving profits may help soften tariff impact on stocks
China Inc.’s outlook has brightened after a campaign to revive consumption delivered a strong earnings season, one that may offer local stocks a much-needed cushion as they brace for US tariffs, reported Bloomberg.
Fourth-quarter earnings reported by members of the MSCI China Index beat estimates by 5.1% on a weighted average basis, up from 1.8% in the prior quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.
Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves to face questions on Trump's latest tariff plans
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will both face questions from MPs on Wednesday as Donald Trump prepares to announce major new tariffs that could derail their economic plans.
The ministers are still hopeful of securing a deal with the US that would provide some protection from the import taxes, but Starmer has acknowledged that “the likelihood is there will be tariffs” on UK exports.
Who are the ‘Dirty 15’ who Trump is likely to impose tariffs on?
US President Donald Trump is expected to announce tariffs on 15 per cent of the the country's trade partners, a group dubbed as the "Dirty 15" by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
The likely list of countries includes China, the European Union, Mexico, Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Canada.
How will tariffs affect American consumers?
Ahead of Donald Trump announcing tariffs on US imports from other countries on April 2, dubbed ‘Liberation Day’, economists have stated that American consumers may suffer from increased prices, especially for food.
US consumers could see prices rise for food, from meat and dairy products to avocados and fresh fruits and vegetables, as a result of tariffs, reported Reuters.
Further, retaliatory tariffs from China, Canada and Mexico would also affect the agricultural market in the country.
Reciprocal tariffs during Trump's first term resulted in around $27 billion in lost US agricultural exports, including $25.7 billion in sales to China, according to Rabobank analysts quoted by Reuters.
‘Tariffs for the best interest of the American worker’ says White House press secretary
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday spoke about the “unfair practices” by countries such as India, China, Brazil and others, which had prompted Donald Trump to impose tariffs, which will be announced on April 2.
"Wednesday, it will be Liberation Day in America, as President Trump has so proudly dubbed it," Leavitt said.
"The President will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades. He's doing this in the best interest of the American worker," she added.
EU warns of counter-measures if harmful tariffs levied by Trump
European Union executive chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, that though she would prefer to negotiate a solution, the EU had a "strong plan" in place to retaliate against tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on April 2.
"We do not necessarily want to retaliate. But if it is necessary, we have a strong plan to retaliate and we will use it. Our objective is a negotiated solution. But of course, if need be, we will protect our interests, our people, and our companies," von der Leyen said in a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, reported Reuters.
How does India plan to deal with Trump's tariffs?
As Donald Trump gears up to announce tariffs on imports from several trade partners, India has not announced counter-measures like several other countries and has expressed that the government is open to cutting tariffs on over half of US imports worth $23 billion, Reuters reported.
India has offered cuts on duties levied on imports of US farm products such as almonds and cranberries as a further concession to the Trump administration.
What are the tariffs Trump has imposed till now?
After beginning his second term in office, Donald Trump announced a 10 per cent tariff on all Chinese imports, which came into effect from March 4. In the same month, Trump also levied a 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminium products.
In retaliation, China has also imposed a 15 per cent tariff on coal and liquified natural gas products from America, along with a 10 per cent duty on crude oil from the country as well.
Tariff on countries buying oil from Venezuela to take effect today
US president Donald Trump announced that a 25 per cent tariff on all imports from any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela, including himself, will take effect on April 2, Wednesday.
'Made in America' products will face no tariffs
UK prepares for US tariffs to hit economy
The United Kingdom's chancellor of the exchequer, Rachel Reeves told the cabinet that “the tariffs would have an impact on the UK, which has an open trading economy," as quoted by Bloomberg, on Tuesday.
Israel cancels all tariffs on US ahead of Liberation Day
When will Trump's tariffs take effect in different countries?
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs would take effect immediately on Liberation Day, April 2 across all countries.
A 25 per cent tariff on auto imports will take effect on April 3.
