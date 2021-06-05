Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘They saw something real’: Nasa getting serious about UFOs under new chief
world news

‘They saw something real’: Nasa getting serious about UFOs under new chief

Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said that he has asked US space agency scientists to look at the UFOs from a scientific standpoint to get a better idea.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Nasa administrator Bill Nelson speaks during his first major address to employees, at the agency's headquarters in Washington.(AP / File)

While US intelligence officials have reportedly found no evidence to confirm that the unidentified flying objects (UFOs) were alien spacecraft, the newly-appointed Nasa chief said that the US space agency is looking into the phenomenon more seriously. During an interview, Nasa administrator Bill Nelson told CNN Business that he turned to the space agency scientists, asking them to look at the mysterious events from a scientific standpoint to get a better idea.

In April last year, the US department of defense released three declassified videos that showed US Navy pilots encountering what appeared to be UFOs. While the videos had earlier been leaked and published by a leading US daily, it was the first time when the Pentagon formally acknowledged the existence of such videos. The US Navy then released seven incident reports, revealing more details about the series of encounters between their pilots and ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’.

“I have talked to those navy pilots and they are sure that they saw something real. And of course we have seen their video from their jet. What is it? we don't know,” said Nelson, the former Florida senator and spaceflight veteran.

Also Read | Documentary filmmaker releases video of ‘swarm of UFOs’ over US navy ship

Even as the broad conclusions of US intelligence on UFOs have been reported, the full report is expected to be delivered to Congress later this month. The complete report could present a broader picture of what the US government knows about the mysterious flying objects.

“We don't know if it's extra-terrestrial, we don't know if it's an enemy. We don't know if it's an optical phenomenon,” said Nelson, while dismissing the possibility of an optical illusion. “We don't think so because of the characteristics that those navy jet pilots described as they saw it move around,” the Nasa chief added.

On being asked whether Nasa should be more involved at this point, Nelson said, “Well we are... and I have started it. I have been here a month, and I have started it.” The Nasa administrator also said that the agency is not directly working with the Pentagon, but stressed that “if we find something, the Pentagon will want to know.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa ufo

Related Stories

world news

Photos: Nasa's Perseverance rover completes 100 days since landing on Mars

PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 05:34 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Shikhar Dhawan shares pic with Shardul Thakur, viral post has a Sholay twist

Ratan Tata's post on creating a better 'Indian environment’ goes viral

Mizoram girl shows off football skills while wearing heels, video goes viral

Doggo sits patiently as it gets a boop from a butterfly. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP