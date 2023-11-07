‘They’re in the house’: Israeli's hostage's chilling last texts to his daughter before being abducted

A Facebook page dedicated to keeping the stories of Israeli hostages alive has shared a screenshot of the heartbreaking last conversation between a father and his daughter before the man and his wife were abducted by Hamas terrorists. On October 7, Luis Norberto Har, 70, his wife Clara, as well as three other family members were kidnapped.

Damage is pictured in Kibbutz Kfar Aza following the October attack by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, November 5, 2023 (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)(REUTERS)

“When Luis Norberto Har (70) was young, he moved to Israel from Argentina and raised a large family here. Luis is a devoted grandfather to his ten grandchildren, a recent retiree who enjoys folk dancing. He is a funny, caring, and loving person who takes pleasure in hosting guests, as well as cooking and baking,” the post says.

“On Saturday, October 7th, when the terrorist attack began, Luis and his spouse hid in the safe room of their home at Kibbutz Nir Itzhak. During his last conversation with his daughter, he informed her that the terrorists had entered the house, causing extensive damage. His devastated daughter pleaded for further updates but received none,” it adds.

A father and daughter’s chilling last conversation

A WhatsApp conversation posted by the page shows Luis saying, “There are terrorists inside Vivi’s house, next to Clara’s house. We’re in the safe room, hoping they won’t come in.”

“Lock everything dad, I’m so scared,” the daughter replied. “What’s happening dad?”

“There are terrorists outside. We’re locked in. The neighbors hear them shouting in Arabic,” Luis wrote, later adding, “They have entered some of the houses, but not here yet…”

About 20 minutes later, Luis texted, “They’re in the house. We hear the noises. Let’s pray it over. Kisses.”

The daughter, shocked, replied, “Come on, dad. It is the army, isn’t it?”

Luis replied that the terrorists were banging on the door and “breaking everything.” The daughter’s repeated frantic messages after that have remained unanswered.

Hamas has released four hostages

Hamas recently said on its Telegram channel that it has released two of his hostages after negotiations with Qatar and Egypt. The hostages have been identified as Israeli citizens Nurit Yitzhak and Yochved Lifshitz. Before that, Hamas released American mother-and-daughter Judith Tai Raanan and Natalie Raanan.

