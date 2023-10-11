‘This is vile’: BLM Chicago under fire for post seemingly supporting Hamas attack on Israel

A Black Lives Matter chapter in Chicago has been blasted for seemingly supporting the Hamas attack on Israel. The organisation took to X to post an image of a person paragliding with a Palestine flag attached to its parachute. The photo has “I stand with Palestine” written on it. “That is all that is it!” the post is captioned.

People watch as a firetruck is deployed outside a burning collapsed building following Israeli bombardment in Gaza City on October 11 (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)(AFP)

The post seemed to refer to Hamas terrorists descending on communities in Israel with parachutes and gliders. The worst of the attacks, perhaps, was launched at a music festival in Israel. The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of people attended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

BLM Chicago’s post is under fire, with one user commenting, “Thanks for letting us all know who you really are.” “The fact that they still haven’t deleted this tweet is CRAZY,” one user said, while another wrote, “One of the worst posts I've ever seen”. “This is vile. I don’t know how I’m surprised you went this low,” one user said, while another wrote, “Shame on you. Totally discrediting the BLM cause.” One user wrote, “Thanks for showing the world what you really stand for. I already knew, but many didn't.”

Several videos from the site went viral on social media, one of them showing militants abducting a young woman, Noa Argamani, taking her away on the back of a motorcycle as she screamed for help. The men were seen restraining her boyfriend, Avinatan Or. He was seen being made to walk with his hands held behind his back. They are being considered two of several Israelis who are believed to be held captive in Gaza at present.

Another bone-chilling footage has captured the moment anIsraeli mother and her two young boys were abducted by Hamas terrorists during the attack over the weekend. 30-year-old Shiri Silberman-Bibas appears visibly distressed and frightened in the video as she clutches her children, three years old and nine months old, as the terrorists take them away.