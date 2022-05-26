This poem by a Ukrainian soldier for his daughters is all the rage
- Russia launched the offensive in Ukraine on February 24, shortly after announcing military operations in the East European country.
A poem written by a Ukrainian soldier, who is fighting the Russian invasion, has been translated into about 10 languages in just one week, Ukraine’s Ministry of foreign affairs said on Thursday. The poem was written by the soldier as an answer to his daughters' letters, it added. The English translation of the poem was shared by the Ministry on its Twitter handle.
In the heartwarming poem, the soldier asks his daughters not to write to him about the war or tell of a "scary missile strike". Instead, he urges them to talk more about "this life of ours", clearly not all is lost even in these dark times.
The war may prolong, but he asks his girls to remove “sorrow” from their letters.
And when the war is over, "please invite all the people you found to visit Ukraine" and they will be shown “gratitude for knowing our children were safe and sound”, he writes in the poem which is a picture of hope and resilience of Ukrainians.
