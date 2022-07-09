VIDEO | This Sri Lankan cop received applause from protesters. Why?
The chorus for Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation as Sri Lankan president intensified as protesters stormed his residence in Colombo. The under-fire president has reportedly fled amid the protests.
A video of a police officer joining the protests has now gone viral. In a video shared by a Sri Lankan journalist, the cop parks his bike, throws away his helmet and starts raising slogans expressing support for the protesters.
The police officer was welcomed by an applause from the protesters who lauded his participation in the protests.
Thousands of protesters in Colombo broke through the barricades and stormed Rajapaksa's residence in one of the largest anti-government protests in the country hit by acute economic crisis, several agencies and Sri Lankan media reported.
The protesters holding Lankan flags and helmets broke into the president's residence, video footage from local media showed. A Facebook livestream from inside the president's house showed hundreds of protesters, some draped in flags, packing into rooms and corridors, shouting slogan's against Rajapaksa .
At least 21 people including two police personnel were injured and hospitalised, Reuters reported. Sri Lanka is struggling under a severe foreign exchange crisis that has resulted in shortage of essential imports of fuel, food and medicine.
Many blame the country's decline on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Largely peaceful protests since March have demanded his resignation.
Thousands of people swarmed into Colombo's government district, shouting slogans against the president and dismantling several police barricades to reach Rajapaksa's house, a Reuters witness said.
-
‘Your bastion has fallen’: Sanath Jayasuriya joins protest against Gotabaya
As thousands of Sri Lankan protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa entered his official residence in Colombo after breaking the barricades on Saturday, former Sri Lanka cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya said he has never seen the country united like this to “throw out a failed leader”. He also joined the protesters and said he always stand with the people of Sri Lanka.
-
'Shinzo Abe 1954-2022': Time magazine pays tribute to ex-Japan PM
Time magazine has unveiled the cover of its forthcoming issue featuring ex-Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated Friday while making an election speech in the western city of Nara. Abe, 67, was shot twice with a homemade shotgun and died at the Nara Medical University after blood loss from his wounds.
-
Protesters storm Sri Lanka president's home, shots fired in air: Report
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday reportedly fled his official residence as protesters surrounded the house in the capital city of Colombo. The developments were reported just shortly after the Sri Lankan Police fired tear gas shells at protesters in the commercial capital to control thousands gathered for one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year. Hundreds also milled about on the grounds outside the colonial-era white-washed building.
-
Tetsuya Yamagami killed Shinzo Abe, but wanted to attack someone else: Report
Tetsuya Yamagami - the 41-year-old man who will forever be remembered as the man who shot and killed Shinzo Abe - did not initially plan to attack the former Japan prime minister, police sources told Japanese agency Kyodo News. Yamagami admitted to visiting other locations where Abe spoke. At the time of his attack on Abe, Yamagami was unemployed; he quit because he was 'tired', The Japan Times reported.
-
Body of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe returns to Tokyo
The body of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday, a day after he was assassinated by a former soldier. He was attacked in the city of Nara in western Japan. Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan's navy, at the scene. His assassination has sent shockwaves around Japan and the world, with his supporters condeming the attack and global leaders expressing their outrage and grief.
