Protesters storm Sri Lanka president's home, shots fired; Rajapaksa flees: Report
- Sri Lankan police fired tear gas at protesters in the commercial capital Colombo to control thousands gathered for one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country.
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday reportedly fled his official residence as protesters surrounded the house in the capital city of Colombo. The developments were reported just shortly after the Sri Lankan Police fired tear gas shells at protesters in the commercial capital to control thousands gathered for one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year.
Some protesters, carrying Sri Lankan flags and helmets, broke into the president's residence, video footage and photos from local news channels showed.
Hundreds also milled about on the grounds outside the colonial-era white-washed building. No security officials were visible. At least 21 people, including two police were injured and hospitalised in the ongoing protests, hospital sources told Reuters.
Scores of protesters packed in buses, trains and trucks from across the island nation took to the streets of Colombo to demonstrate against the government for its failure to protect them from economic ruin. Demonstrators carried black and national flags and shouted "Gota go home," using a common shortened version of the president's name.
They marched towards a police and military security cordon surrounding key buildings, including the President's House and Finance Ministry, near Colombo's scenic coastline.
Demonstrators at the oceanfront protest site included civil rights activists, religious leaders, artists and others, from across the South Asian island.
With a population of 22 million, Sri Lanka has been shaken to its core in the aftermath of a severe foreign exchange shortage that plunged the nation into its worst financial crises in seven decades.
Sri Lanka is in the worst tailspin of its independent history, with inflation hitting 70 per cent. With a never-ending struggle over essential imports like fuel, food and medicine, many have been blaming President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the devastation, demanding his resignation.
Tetsuya Yamagami killed Shinzo Abe, but wanted to attack someone else: Report
Tetsuya Yamagami - the 41-year-old man who will forever be remembered as the man who shot and killed Shinzo Abe - did not initially plan to attack the former Japan prime minister, police sources told Japanese agency Kyodo News. Yamagami admitted to visiting other locations where Abe spoke. At the time of his attack on Abe, Yamagami was unemployed; he quit because he was 'tired', The Japan Times reported.
Body of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe returns to Tokyo
The body of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday, a day after he was assassinated by a former soldier. He was attacked in the city of Nara in western Japan. Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan's navy, at the scene. His assassination has sent shockwaves around Japan and the world, with his supporters condeming the attack and global leaders expressing their outrage and grief.
India, US, Australia issue joint statement on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
The leaders of Australia, India and the US issued a rare joint statement on Saturday to mourn the death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, describing him as a transformative leader for Japan's relations with their countries. In their statement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said they will honour Abe's memory by enhancing their efforts to ensure a peaceful and prosperous region.
No word on Twitter deal collapse, Elon Musk tweeting this instead
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who decided to scrap his $44 billion deal with Twitter, has been tweeting about everything but the deal over the last 24 hours. When he made the decision first to buy the company, Musk had started a Twitter poll to ask his followers and the next day announced the mega deal on the micro-blogging site itself. Musk also argued that Twitter failed to operate its normal course of business.
Millions hit by major network outage in Canada; banking, transport affected
Canada residents faced problems with mobile services and internet connectivity on Friday due a huge network outage of a telecom giant, according to local media. The major outage of Rogers affected banking services, passport officers and the country's ArriveCAN app which is used for border control, drawing outrage from customers and adding to criticism over its industry dominance. Some callers could not even reach emergency services via 911 calls, Reuters reported citing police across Canada.
