Thousands flee to Thailand after Myanmar Army's air strikes on villages: Report

Nearly 3,000 villagers from Myanmar's southeastern Karen state escaped to Thailand on Sunday after the army conducted air attacks on an area held by an ethnic group, Sky News reported citing the local media reports.

This comes after Karen National Union (KNU), the ethnic group that controls the southeastern region, said three villagers lost their lives, while eight sustained injuries following an attack by fighter jets on Kawthoolei (Karen state).

"Today the Burma Army continued its airstrikes in 5 areas in Lu Thaw Township, Mu Traw District. There is reason to believe that the soldiers responsible will launch this airstrike again in the villages along the Salween River, Mae Nu Hta, Kho Kay including Ei Htu Hta internally displaced person (IDP) camp," tweeted Karen Women Organisation, working in refugee camps on the Thai border.

As Myanmar's military celebrated Armed Forces Day with a parade in the country's capital, Naypyitaw, soldiers and police suppressed protesters during what has resulted in the highest daily death toll since demonstrations began last month.

United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and his counterparts from various countries on Saturday (local time) condemned the deadly use of force by Myanmar Armed Forces against unarmed protesters.

Chief of Defense from various countries, including Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Denmark, Netherlands, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the US condemned the bloodshed in Myanmar by the armed forces and associated security services.

Responding to the deadly attacks, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement said, "The continuing military crackdown...is unacceptable and demands a firm, unified and resolute international response".

"The military celebrated Armed Forces Day by committing mass murder against the people it should be defending", tweeted Tom Andrews, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar.

On February 1, following a general election in which Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won by a landslide, the military seized control of the country and declared a year-long state of emergency.

As Suu Kyi remains in detention at an unknown location, protesters have taken to the streets.

In addition to imposing curfews and other restrictions, security forces have used water cannon, rubber bullets and live ammunition to try to disperse the demonstrators, according to news reports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON