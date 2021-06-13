Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Thousands of anti-Netanyahu protesters in Jerusalem claim 'victory' on eve of Israel vote
world news

Thousands of anti-Netanyahu protesters in Jerusalem claim 'victory' on eve of Israel vote

Parliament is to vote on whether to install a "change" coalition government and end Netanyahu's 12 consecutive years in power.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:45 AM IST
Protesters have condemned Netanyahu who became the first sitting Israeli prime minister indicted while in office, and is on trial for corruption. In picture - Protesters outside the PM's official residence in Jerusalem.(AP)

Around 2,000 people demonstrated Saturday night outside the Jerusalem residence of Benjamin Netanyahu on the eve of a crucial vote in parliament that could end the reign of Israel's longest-serving prime minister.

Parliament is to vote on whether to install a "change" coalition government and end Netanyahu's 12 consecutive years in power.

The anti-Netanyahu bloc includes parties from the right, the left and centre as well as an Arab Islamic conservative party -- united by hostility to the rule of the premier known by his nickname Bibi.

To the tune of the Italian partisans' Bella Ciao song, protesters belted out "Bibi Ciao" in celebration after nearly a year of rallies outside his home demanding his departure from office.

"For us, this is a big night and tomorrow will be even a bigger day. I am almost crying. We fought peacefully for this and the day has come," said protester Ofir Robinski.

"Netanyahu only tried to divide us and set each part of society against the other. But tomorrow we'll be united: right, left, Jews and Arabs."

Protesters blew vuvuzelas or beat drums, while some wore T-shirt that read in Hebrew: "Bibi Lekh" (get out).

"We are about to be done with a dark era for Israel," said Ram Shamir.

Another protester, Gali Israel Tal, 62, was also optimistic that the Knesset vote on Sunday would spell Netanyahu's political demise.

"This is our last Saturday here. We won. Tomorrow the Knesset will vote and this prime minister will go. It is good. He will go," she said.

Anti-Netanyahu protests have been staged each Saturday since July last year to denounce his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economy.

Protesters have condemned Netanyahu who became the first sitting Israeli prime minister indicted while in office, and is on trial for corruption.

He is accused of accepting improper gifts and seeking to trade regulatory favours with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage -- allegations which he denies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel benjamin netanyahu
TRENDING NEWS

Dog gets ejected from vehicle in Idaho, found two days later herding sheep

Leopard enters Nashik home, takes away pet dog. Chilling moment captured

Srikant and Chellam sir from The Family Man 2 ‘features’ in Nanded police’s post

Vets remove discarded mask from dog’s stomach, IFS officer posts clip
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP