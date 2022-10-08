Home / World News / Three die after blast on key bridge linking Crimea to Russia: Report

Three die after blast on key bridge linking Crimea to Russia: Report

world news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 05:05 PM IST

The blast took place early on Saturday morning, with authorities saying two lanes had partially collapsed.

Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, near Kerch, on October 8, 2022.&nbsp;(AFP)
Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, near Kerch, on October 8, 2022. (AFP)
AFP |

Russian investigators Saturday said three people were killed after a truck exploded on its bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to the mainland, adding that the owner of the vehicle had been identified.

"According to preliminary information, three people were killed," Russia's investigative committee said in a statement.

It said they were likely to be "passengers of a car that was near the truck that exploded."

The statement said the bodies of two victims -- "a man and a woman" -- had been lifted out of the water.

It said their identities were being confirmed, giving no details on the third body.

The blast took place early on Saturday morning, with authorities saying two lanes had partially collapsed.

Investigators said a resident of Russia's southern Krasnodar region, which it did not name, was the owner of the car.

"Investigative actions have been launched at his place of residence," the investigators said.

They added that the truck's "route movement documentation" was being studied.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia crimea
russia crimea

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out