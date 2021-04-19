Home / World News / Three Russian climbers missing from Mt Annapurna-1 peak in Nepal: Report
Nepal: The three Russian climbers who went missing from the Annapurna I peak have been identified as Sergey Kondrashkin, Alexander Luthokin and Dmitry Sinev, according to the local media reports.
A search operation at Nepal's Mt Annapurna-1 peak is set to begin on Monday morning. (Photo via Creative Commons)

Three Russian climbers have reportedly gone missing from Nepal's Annapurna I peak (8,091 meters), located in the north-central part of the country.

A search operation is set to begin on Monday morning. More details are awaited in this regard.

The Annapurna region is a diverse and popular trekking area. It is a massif in the Himalayas in north-central Nepal that includes several peaks.

In April 2020, two South Korean trekkers had died in an avalanche in the Annapurna region.

