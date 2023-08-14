Home / World News / Three wounded in Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa: Governor

Three wounded in Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa: Governor

Reuters |
Aug 14, 2023 08:44 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Odesa, Ukraine's largest port and naval base, has been repeatedly attacked with missiles and drones.

At least three people were wounded in Russia's overnight attack on the port city of Odesa, the governor of the Ukrainian region on the Black Sea said early on Monday.

Russia-Ukraine War: A view of a damaged building at a Ukrainian port on the Danube after a night drone attack in Odesa region.(AFP)
"As a result of the enemy attack in Odesa, several fires broke out from falling rocket fragments," the governor, Oleh Kiper, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Windows in buildings were blown out by the blast wave."

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Odesa, Ukraine's largest port and naval base, has been repeatedly attacked with missiles and drones after Moscow pulled out of an agreement allowing grain shipments from Ukraine's ports in July.

