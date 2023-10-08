Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Two killed by avalanches on Tibet’s Shishapangma mountain; 50 were climbing

Two killed by avalanches on Tibet’s Shishapangma mountain; 50 were climbing

ByMallika Soni
Oct 08, 2023 02:44 PM IST

Tibet Avalanches: Shishapangma is the 14th-highest mountain in the world, at over 8,027 meters (26,335 ft) above sea level.

American mountaineer Anna Gutu and a Nepalese guide Mingmar Sherpa were confirmed dead after avalanches struck the slopes of Tibetan mountain Shishapangma. Two others remained missing, it was reported after avalanches struck Shishapangma on Saturday at 7,600 (about 25,000 ft) and 8,000 meters (about 26,000 ft) in altitude, according to Xinhua news agency.

Tibet Avalanches: The avalanches struck Tibet’s Mount Shishapangma.

American climber Gina Marie Rzucidlo and a Nepalese mountain guide Tenjen Sherpa went missing, the news agency said. Tenjen Sherpa shattered the record for the fastest climb of the 14 mountains more than 8,000 meters (about 26,000 feet) high in July this year. He aimed to become the youngest climber to scale all 14 peaks twice.

Read more: Video: Israel airstrike flattens high-rise building that housed Hamas' offices

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The avalanches seriously injured Nepalese mountain guide Karma Geljen Sherpa, who was escorted down the mountain by rescuers. He is currently in stable condition.

A total of 52 climbers from countries including the US, Britain, Japan, and Italy were attempting to summit the mountain when the avalanches hit. Climbing activities on Shishapangma have since been suspended.

Shishapangma is the 14th-highest mountain in the world, at over 8,027 meters (26,335 ft) above sea level.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
tibet avalanche
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP