Tibetan govt in-exile requests Dalai Lama's Covid-19 vaccination
The Central Tibetan Administration's (CTA) request for Covid-19 vaccination of the Dalai Lama is currently under consideration of the state government, said Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, Chief Medical Officer of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, two months after the CTA claimed the request was sent.
According to Palden, the Health Secretary of the CTA, requests have been made to both the central and Himachal Pradesh government to get the 85-year-old spiritual leader and the staff around him vaccinated.
"We had written to the Government of India and the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Kangra district about two months back but have not received any response. Our request was for His Holiness (HH) the Dalai Lama, the people living around him, and the Tibetan community in India to be vaccinated," Palden told ANI.
Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, CMO of the district, meanwhile said the request had been received and was under the consideration of the government.
"COVID-19 vaccination has been going on since January 16 and the first priority group, as per the Government of India's guidelines, was healthcare and frontline workers... The request was received from the central Tibetan government regarding vaccinating HH the Dalai Lama and the people living around him. It has been sent to the government, modalities are being worked out to vaccinate them," Dr Gupta said.
He further said a specific request had been made for the Dalai Lama to be vaccinated on his own premises.
"HH has been in self-quarantine for quite some time so a request has been received to vaccinate him in his own premises. It is under the consideration of the government and the final decision will be taken when it is received from the government. It will be done as per protocol," the CMO added.
The first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus had begun on January 16 with frontline and healthcare workers. The second phase began on February 13. In this phase, people above 60 and those with comorbidities above 45 will be vaccinated.
Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, India's homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research at AIIMS, Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan plans to ban Olympic spectators from abroad over Covid-19 fears: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blast at Dutch virus testing center; no one hurt
- Police have taped off the area about 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of Amsterdam and are investigating the cause of the blast.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Qantas launches 'mystery flights' to boost tourism amid Covid-19 restrictions
- The aviation sector has been hit hard due to the travel restrictions imposed by governments around the world to contain Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France says Turkey sounds 'reassuring', has stopped its 'insults'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucky haul: Thai woman finds lump of whale vomit, worth over $250,000
- When Niamrin inspected the mass, she found that it smelled like fish. Unaware of what the mass was, she brought it back home with her. The mass could be worth over $250,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US president Biden vows enough Covid-19 vaccines for all US adults by May-end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Bank readies emergency vaccine funds for 30 African nations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss to vote on banning face veils in referendum criticised as Islamophobic
- The billboard is part of a campaign by the far-right Swiss People's Party to ban face coverings in public and which will be voted on in a binding national referendum on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nine killed as Myanmar police opens fire to disperse protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beijing refutes allegations of sexual abuse made by Uyghur women: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU months away from issuing vaccine passports for travel, memo shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar military coup has no authority to revoke authority of President: Kyaw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft says China-linked group targets exchange email
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tibetan govt in-exile requests Dalai Lama's Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to enact legislation to fully implement FATF action plan: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox