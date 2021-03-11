Home / World News / Tibetans in Canada hold rally to mark 1959 uprising against Chinese occupation
world news

Tibetans in Canada hold rally to mark 1959 uprising against Chinese occupation

The event drew support from other rights groups confronting China’s controversial actions at home, including those backing democracy in Hong Kong and opposing the persecution of Uighurs in Xinjiang province
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Demonstrators on a vehicle during the rally in Toronto on Wednesday. (SUPPLIED PHOTO)

Tibetans residing in Canada organised a car rally in Toronto on Wednesday to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese occupation. The demonstration comprised 120 vehicles and it concluded at the Chinese consulate in the city.

The event this year drew support from other rights groups confronting China’s domestic human rights violations, including those backing democracy in Hong Kong and opposing the persecution of Uighurs in Xinjiang province.

While messages of solidarity came from the leader of the Opposition in Canada, Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole and New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh, the event witnessed the participation of groups such as Canada-Hong Kong Link, Federation for Democratic China and World Uighur Congress.

Pointing to Chinese aggression on the border with India and in the South China Sea, Youdon Tsamotshang, board chair of Students for a Free Tibet Canada and one of the principal organisers of Wednesday’s event, said, “The Tibet issue is a marker. We’ve suffered for the last 62 years. Now the rest of the world is bearing the brunt of China’s policy.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes

Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022

Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit

Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill

The event marked the anniversary of Tibetans’ resistance against Chinese occupation in Lhasa, which resulted in the movement being crushed by Beijing, forcing the Dalai Lama to escape to India in 1959, where he remains in exile.

Organisers of the event in Toronto called upon the Canadian government to take legislative actions targeting China similar to that in the US and “stand by the Dalai Lama and Tibetan Buddhist community’s wishes to be in charge of the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation process”.

That there is momentum in Canada for those opposing China’s policies was also evidenced by a poll released on Wednesday by Maru Public Opinion, which showed that 52% of respondents viewed China as the highest security threat faced by Canada, outstripping Russia, North Korea and Iran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP