Home / World News / Tibetans in exile vote as polling for Phase 1 of Sikyong election begins

Tibetans in exile vote as polling for Phase 1 of Sikyong election begins

Nearly 80,000 voters are participating in the first phase of polling amid strict protocols imposed by authorities in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Majority of the candidates campaigned for the elections through social media and posters were circulated around Dharamshala.

world Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 12:06 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, polling stations are being sanitised regularly, voters have to ensure social distancing while casting their votes and wearing masks is mandatory. Votes are being cast through the paper ballot system.(ANI Photo)
         

Tibetans living in exile were seen exercising their franchise on Saturday morning in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala in the first phase of the global election for Sikyong - the head of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and members of the 17th Tibetian Parliament. The second phase of polling will take place on April 11.

Nearly 80,000 voters are participating in the first phase of polling amid strict protocols imposed by authorities in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Majority of the candidates campaigned for the elections through social media and posters were circulated around Dharamshala. Earlier chief election commissioner Wangdu Tsering had said that the registration deadline was extended from December 23 to December 28 last year as per the request from several regional commissions. “Several people from remote areas were facing problems. So, keeping it in mind, we have allowed the additional time period for registration,” he said.

Here is all you need to know about the 2021 elections to the Tibetian parliament in exile: 

1. As many as 79,697 Tibetians have registered for the election, according to the CTA’s election commission in Dharamshala.

2. Out of the total voters, 55,683 are residing in India while the remaining 24,014 are registered from other parts of the globe.

3. Due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, polling stations are being sanitised regularly, voters have to ensure social distancing while casting their votes and wearing masks is mandatory. Votes are being cast through the paper ballot system.

4. Eight candidates are in the fray for the Sikyong’s post. The contenders include the representative of the Dalai Lama in Delhi and former CTA home minister Kasur Dongchung Ngodup; former representative of Dalai Lama to North America Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang, former speaker of the parliament-in-exile Penpa Tsering and incumbent deputy speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntosok.

 

5. Nearly 150 candidates are contesting for 45 seats of the parliament - 10 from all traditional provinces of Tibet; two from each of the four schools of Tibetan Buddhism and the pre-Buddhist Bon religion. In addition, two representatives each are elected from Tibetan communities located in North America and Europe; one from Australia and Asia- which exclude India, Nepal and Bhutan.

6. The results of the first phase will be declared on February 8 while the final results of the election will be declared in mid-May.

(With agency inputs)

