TikTok users file lawsuit against Montana over law banning app
AP |
Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana. They argued in a legal complaint in federal court in Missoula that the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights.
Also read: Both America’s political camps agree that TikTok is troubling
They also say the state doesn’t have authority over matters of national security. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law Wednesday and said it would protect Montana residents’ private data and personal information from being harvested by the Chinese government.
The ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics