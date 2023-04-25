TikTok's algorithm is once again facing backlash for the impact it has on teenagers' mental health. A mother has filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging that the app's algorithm contributed to her son's suicide. The teenager's account remains active on the app, and his "For You" feed is full of videos about depression, hopelessness, and suicide. Despite TikTok's attempts to improve the safety of its users, it continues to serve up a stream of anxiety and despair to teenagers.

TikTok, the social media app that has taken the world by storm, is facing a flood of lawsuits after multiple deaths.

The app's success lies in its algorithm, which delivers a carousel of user-created content that keeps people glued to their screens. TikTok's algorithm was designed by a team of engineers in China, but it is now maintained by teams based in North America, Europe, and Asia. However, former employees claim that executives and engineers in Beijing still hold the keys to the algorithm.

Research has shown that social media has a correlation with depression, self-harm, and suicide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that nearly 1 in 4 teenagers said they seriously considered suicide in 2021, nearly double the level a decade earlier. Many authorities blame social media for this trend.

TikTok says it is committed to the safety and well-being of its users, especially teenagers. According to a report from Bloomberg, the company's spokesperson stated that they strive to provide a positive and enriching experience and will continue their significant investment in safeguarding their platform. However, lawsuits and public outcry against the app suggest that the algorithm is still causing harm to vulnerable teenagers.