TIME releases list of ‘100 most influential people’; Trump, Mamdani, Netanyahu among top leaders

TIME released its list of the '100 Most Influential People of 2026' on Wednesday, naming Pope Leo, US President Donald Trump, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, among others.

Trump and Mamdani are among the top leaders in the TIME influential list.(Bloomberg)

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The list included other global leaders like Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Canadian leader Canada Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Japan's first woman Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Newly elected leaders from South Asia, Balen Shah of Nepal and Tarique Rahman of Bangladesh have also made it to the list.

Key US officials, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, California Governor Gavin Newsom, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey made it to the list.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sundar Pichai among list

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{{^usCountry}} Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and YouTube Chief Neal Mohan were also named among the 100 most influential people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and YouTube Chief Neal Mohan were also named among the 100 most influential people. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The annual list includes global pioneers, leaders, and titans to artists, innovators, and icons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The annual list includes global pioneers, leaders, and titans to artists, innovators, and icons. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Writing of Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalizes…He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity. Globally, actors like Ranbir become important cultural bridges." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Writing of Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalizes…He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity. Globally, actors like Ranbir become important cultural bridges." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Ranbir isn’t just a movie star—he’s a storyteller talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilizations and cultures,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Ranbir isn’t just a movie star—he’s a storyteller talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilizations and cultures,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the Google CEO, the TIME wrote, “Even though Google is 27 years old, Pichai’s leadership has emphasized startup-like nimbleness, launching innovative AI products—like Nano Banana, Google AI Studio, Notebook LM, Gemini CLI, and Antigravity—not directly tied to its core ad businesses.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the Google CEO, the TIME wrote, “Even though Google is 27 years old, Pichai’s leadership has emphasized startup-like nimbleness, launching innovative AI products—like Nano Banana, Google AI Studio, Notebook LM, Gemini CLI, and Antigravity—not directly tied to its core ad businesses.” {{/usCountry}}

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