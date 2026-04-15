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TIME releases list of ‘100 most influential people’; Trump, Mamdani, Netanyahu among top leaders

The list included other global leaders like Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Canadian leader Canada Mark Carney.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 10:34 pm IST
Written by Majid Alam
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TIME released its list of the '100 Most Influential People of 2026' on Wednesday, naming Pope Leo, US President Donald Trump, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, among others.

Trump and Mamdani are among the top leaders in the TIME influential list.(Bloomberg)

The list included other global leaders like Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Canadian leader Canada Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Japan's first woman Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Newly elected leaders from South Asia, Balen Shah of Nepal and Tarique Rahman of Bangladesh have also made it to the list.

Key US officials, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, California Governor Gavin Newsom, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey made it to the list.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sundar Pichai among list

 
donald trump zohran mamdani
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / TIME releases list of ‘100 most influential people’; Trump, Mamdani, Netanyahu among top leaders
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