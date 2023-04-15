Titanic Remembrance Day: When an iceberg-hit sank a giant ship 111 years ago

The world observes Titanic Remembrance Day every year on April 15 to commemorate and honour the victims which lost their lives during the tragic wreckage of the Royal Mail Ship (RMS) Titanic in the year 1912. The ship was considered the largest and most luxurious of its time, but it met its untimely end in Atlantic ocean in its maiden voyage. A documental picture of the Titanic, which sank after hitting an iceberg in April 1912.(Shutterstock)

The day also serves as a reminder of the importance of maritime safety and the need to honour those lost their lives at sea.

History:

The regal ship was created by naval architect Thomas Andrews and shipbuilders Harland and Wolff of Belfast. Measuring 833 feet from stern to bow with 16 watertight compartments, it was believed be the fastest ship in the world.

The RMS Titanic set sail on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, and to New York City in the United, on April 10 with over 1,500 passengers across the Atlantic Ocean. However, after four days of its departure, on April 14, the ship hit the iceberg while it was heading towards Canada's Newfoundland. The collision caused its compartments to rupture and fill with water, resulting in the ship’s wreckage after it split in two. With a limited number of lifeboats, many passengers could not escape the ship. Additionally, the water temperature was quite low, which led to rapid deaths.

Significance:

The Titanic disaster garnered the people's attention for over a century, and its legacy continues to be felt today. Various books, movies, documentaries have been produced to to explore the tragic incident. Titanic Remembrance Day has though, become a significant event to learn more about the disaster.

People across the world hold several commemorative events including wreath-laying ceremonies, memorial services, and exhibitions to pay their obeisance to the victims.

The tragic fate has also prompted significant advancements in maritime safety. It led to new international agreements to prevent future disasters, such as the creation of an International Ice Patrol that would alert ships of icebergs. In addition, the first International Convention of Safety of Life at Sea created new lifeboat regulations to protect the safety of passengers and crew members