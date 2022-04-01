To Imran Khan's 'I have everything', ex-wife Reham Khan's reply

Imran Khan's ex-wife and vocal critic Reham Khan said what Imran Khan does not have is intelligence as the Pakistan Prime Minister in his address to the nation said by God's grace he does not need anything as he has attained everything in life -- fame, wealth. Reham Khan, however, agreed with Imran Khan's point as he said he saw Pakistan rising to the top when he was a child. "Yes, Pakistan was great when you were not the PM," Reham Khan tweeted sharply criticising the speech. In his address, Imran Khan made it clear that he will not be resigning ahead of the no-trust motion, buckling under the pressure of the opposition. Imran Khan also named the United States accusing it of being the driving force behind the no-trust motion of the opposition, which the US categorically denied.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"America has -- oh, not America but a foreign country I can't name. I mean from a foreign country, we received a message," Imran Khan said.

"The embarrassment continues," Reham Khan tweeted reacting to the US state department's statement that it has not sent any threat to Imran Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about Pakistan's lost glory, Imran Khan in his speech said he saw a different Pakistan growing up. Malaysian princes used to study with him in school. "South Korea had come to Pakistan to learn how we progressed. Middle East countries used to come to our universities. I have seen all this sinking, seen my country getting insulted," he said.

Terming Imran Khan as a know-all who knows everything except that he has lost his majority, Reham khan took a jibe at Imran Khan's 'defining moment' comment and said, "This is a lesson for all that if you are a person who is ambitious without a cause, then you will go without any achievement."

Reham Khan was married to Imran Khan in 2014 and a year later they parted their ways mutually. A journalist of British-Pakistani origin, Reham Khan was the Pakistan Premier's second wife.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Imran Khan's party has lost the majority in the lower house of the parliament after MQM-P joined the opposition. "On Sunday, there will be voting [on the no-trust resolution] and a decision will be taken about the [future] direction of this country ... Somebody suggested that I should resign. I always fight till the last ball. I want the entire nation to see on that day who sold their consciences," Imran Khan said.

If Imran Khan is ousted through the no-confidence motion, he will be the first one, though he is the third PM to face a no-confidence motion. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term.