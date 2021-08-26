Tolo News reporter beaten up by Taliban is alive

The news of Tolo News reporter Ziar Yaad being killed by the Taliban that surfaced on social media and carried by some news agencies is not true.

Ziar Yaad took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he was beaten up by the Taliban in Kabul while he was covering a news at an intersection in the capital.

I still don't know why they behaved like that and suddenly attacked me. The issue has been shared with Taliban leaders; however, the perpetrators have not yet been arrested, which is a serious threat to freedom of expression. — Ziar Khan Yaad (@ziaryaad) August 26, 2021

The Tolo News reporter also expressed concerns over the incident and said the issue has taken up with the Taliban leaders.





TOLOnews reporter Ziar Yaad and his cameraman were beaten by Taliban in #Kabul city while they were working on a report on Wednesday. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/UY5i4Ua9Y6 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 26, 2021

The Afghan television channel also said that Ahmadullah Wasiq, the deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, assured of "serious" investigation into the incident.

“The Taliban’s clash with journalists has been a concern for all reporters since they took control of Afghanistan and Kabul,” Parwiz Aminzada, the deputy head of a journalist’s association in Parwan province, told Tolo News.

Since the Taliban took control of the provinces and laid siege to Kabul, several journalists have been beaten by the Taliban. This is despite the Taliban promising media freedom and a pardon for all their opponents.

Last week, the Taliban have shot and killed a relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist while hunting for him. According to French news agency AFP, Deutsche Welle director general Peter Limbourg said the incident highlighted the danger Taliban pose to media workers and their families in Afghanistan.

"It is evident that the Taliban are already carrying out organised searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces. We are running out of time!" he was quoted as saying by AFP.