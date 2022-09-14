Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Top 10 cities in the world with the most millionaires: List here

Top 10 cities in the world with the most millionaires: List here

world news
Published on Sep 14, 2022 05:40 PM IST

Half of the top 10 cities with the most millionaires are in the United States, a report by Henley & Partners Group said.

The annual 'Tribute in Light' on the World Trade Center shines within lower Manhattan's skyline in New York.(AFP )
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni

New York, Tokyo, and the San Francisco bay area are the places where the most millionaires live, Bloomberg reported citing Henley & Partners Group which is a residency advisory firm.

In the list, five of the top ten cities with the most millionaires are in the United States. Here's the list:

  1. New York
  2. Tokyo
  3. San Francisco Bay Area
  4. London
  5. Singapore
  6. Los Angeles and Malibu
  7. Chicago
  8. Houston
  9. Beijing
  10. Shanghai

Read more: 'Humour over rumour': Taiwan could use Ukraine messaging model if China attacks

New York lost 12 per cent of its millionaires in the first half of 2022 while the San Francisco bay area saw a rise of almost 4 per cent, the report said. London, saw a 9% decline in millionaires, the report added.

Riyadh and Sharjah have the fastest growing millionaire population so far this year. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are also among cities with the fastest growing millionaire population, the report said.

Read more: Turning point in Russia-Ukraine War? What Joe Biden said

Beijing and Shanghai have also recorded losses as China is set to see the second-largest wealth outflow after Russia this year, Bloomberg reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
new york city tokyo san francisco
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP