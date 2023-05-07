Canada asks its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to violence-hit Manipur

Toronto: The Canadian government has advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to the north-eastern state of Manipur in India even as ethnic clashes have claimed over 50 lives there.

Charred remains of a vehicle are seen on a street, days after violent clashes in Manipur, in Imphal, India on Friday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an updated travel advisory, it attributed the elevated risk level to safety and security issues due to the protests in Manipur.

“Violent demonstrations have been taking place in Manipur State since May 3, 2023, resulting in casualties. Protests have led to disruptions to traffic and public transportation. Curfews have been imposed in several districts and mobile and internet services may be limited,” the advisory noted.

It also asked those already in the state to monitor local media for the most recent information, follow the instructions of local authorities, be prepared to modify plans in case of disturbances and to expect enhanced security measures and an increased police presence.

Under this alert category, Canada advised travellers from the country that their “safety and security could be at risk”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You should think about your need to travel to this country, territory or region based on family or business requirements, knowledge of or familiarity with the region, and other factors. If you are already there, think about whether you really need to be there. If you do not need to be there, you should think about leaving,” it elaborated.

Assam already figured in the parts of the north-east that were deemed to be flagged for avoiding non-essential travel.

Canada continues to warn against any travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the “unpredictable security situation”, as there is “a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest and kidnapping”. That advisory, however, does not extend to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It continues to warn against all travel to areas within 10km of the border with Pakistan, in the states of Gujarat, Punjab and Rajasthan, due to “the unpredictable security situation and presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance”.

Overall, for the entire country, it counsels travellers to “exercise a high degree of caution” because of “the threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anirudh Bhattacharyya Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb....view detail