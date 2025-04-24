Menu Explore
Toronto Pearson airport shooting and lockdown: What we know so far

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 24, 2025 06:31 PM IST

A police-involved shooting at one of the terminals prompted a lockdown of parts of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday.

Parts of Toronto Pearson International Airport were placed on lockdown following a police-involved shooting at one of the terminals, according to the Daily Mail. The incident took place just before 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Police-involved shooting at Toronto Pearson International Airport. (UnSplash)
Police-involved shooting at Toronto Pearson International Airport. (UnSplash)

The province’s Special Investigations Unit confirmed that an adult male had been shot, describing the situation as an isolated incident with no known threat to the public. The officer involved in the shooting at the airport was uninjured.

Peel Paramedics told Global News Canada that they are “actively responding” to the incident in the Terminal 1 area.

Toronto Pearson Airport stated that passengers are being rerouted due to the ongoing police investigation.

“Due to a Peel Police investigation outside Terminal 1 departures, passengers and vehicles are being rerouted to enter and exit through T1 arrivals. We will provide updates throughout the morning,” the airport confirmed in a social media post.

Photos and videos from the scene show dozens of cop cars surrounding the airport.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
