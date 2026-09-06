‘Total lie’: US dismisses Iran claim of attack on unmanned vessel in Strait of Hormuz

Iran said Sunday it struck an unmanned US vessel trying to enter the Strait of Hormuz, a claim that the US military dismissed as a “total lie.”

It was the latest salvo in a new flare-up of fighting between the two countries. (Representational Image) (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

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It was the latest salvo in a new flare-up of fighting between the two countries.

The purported attack came a day after the US military said forces struck three Iranian oil tankers in response to a missile attack on Navy warships.

Deep Dive Why did the US dismiss Iran's claim of attacking an unmanned vessel in the Strait of Hormuz? The US military labeled Iran's claim as a 'total lie,' indicating it does not believe the attack occurred and framing it as part of ongoing tensions between the two countries. What led to the recent flare-up of fighting between the US and Iran? The flare-up involved US military strikes on Iranian oil tankers in response to missile attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on US Navy warships, reigniting hostilities after a brief ceasefire. How is the US addressing the economic pressure on Iran amid military confrontations? The US has adopted a dual-prong approach, combining military responses to attacks with efforts to target foreign financial institutions that handle Iran's money, aiming to increase economic pressure on Tehran.

The war began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. But since a ceasefire agreement was announced in June, on-and-off fighting has persisted, with both sides trying to inflict military and economic pain as negotiations have collapsed.

Also Read: ‘Rules of war have changed’: Iran warns US of ‘more painful’ response after Gulf tanker strikes

Strikes come about a week after fighting resumed

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{{^usCountry}} The United States and Iran resumed attacks last week, following a month of relative calm, with the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian communities along it again being targeted. At least five people were killed earlier in the week during a U.S. bombardment of southern Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The United States and Iran resumed attacks last week, following a month of relative calm, with the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian communities along it again being targeted. At least five people were killed earlier in the week during a U.S. bombardment of southern Iran. {{/usCountry}}

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The Trump administration appears to have adopted a dual-prong approach to the conflict, responding militarily to attacks on the strait while going after foreign financial institutions that handle Iran’s money.

But Tehran's hard-line new senior leaders have signaled a willingness to dig in after weathering decades of sanctions.

Iran has found ways over the years to circumvent sanctions, and now the U.S. blockade, and get its oil to buyers to help ease growing economic pressures. That relies in part on a shadow fleet transporting its oil.

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Meanwhile, Iran's nuclear program, the issue that contributed to the outbreak of the war, was meant to be addressed in negotiations that fell apart soon after the U.S. and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in mid-June.

Diplomats say the U.S., Britain, France and Germany seek to refer Iran to the U.N. Security Council for failure to comply with its nuclear nonproliferation obligations.

Instead, Tehran's new leverage focuses on the Strait of Hormuz that is crucial to global oil and natural gas shipments and was seen as an international waterway before the war began.