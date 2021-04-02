Home / World News / Total of 30 cases of blood clot events after AstraZeneca vaccine: UK regulator
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it had received no such reports of clotting events following use of the vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc .
APR 02, 2021
Vials of AstraZeneca vaccine. (File photo)

British regulators on Thursday said they have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events after the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, 25 more than the agency previously reported.

