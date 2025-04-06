Horror moment as parachutist crashes into stadium roof, stays suspended for 20 mins before… | Watch

The Champions Cup last-16 clash between Toulouse and Sale Sharks was delayed briefly after a parachutist got stuck on the roof of the Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday afternoon. A total of three paratroopers were to fly and land on the pitch before the two teams kicked off the highly anticipated rugby game. A parachutist clinging from the stadium roof in Toulouse (AFP)

Two of them flew in and landed on the pitch, but the third was caught by their parachute on the top of the stadium and was suspended before the stand was partially cleared. Staff members and the Toulouse mascot gathered the tackle shields and post protectors to place underneath the paratrooper.

A fire engine was called to the scene and an inflatable mat was placed underneath the parachutist, who was rescued after staying suspended for over 20 minutes.

The kick-off for the Toulouse vs Sale Sharks game was suspended for 40 minutes. The hosts scored inside two minutes to lead 7-0.

Social media reactions

Posting a video on social media, one person tweeted: “Carnage in Toulouse, a parachutist got caught on the stadium roof, kick off delayed, fire engines arrived to rescue him and he’s waving to the crowd getting them pumped for the game, only in France!”

“Amazing scenes in Toulouse, parachutist rescued by the fire brigade, 25 minutes after he got caught on the stadium. Kick off against Sale delayed. Good to see him down safely,” another one said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Issue here at Toulouse as the third in a series of paratroopers has got themselves stuck on top of the stadium. Nobody seems worried yet but looks pretty concerning,” a third person added.

It is unclear at the moment if the parachutist sustained any injuries.