Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Horror moment as parachutist crashes into stadium roof, stays suspended for 20 mins before… | Watch

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 06, 2025 08:38 PM IST

The Champions Cup last-16 clash between Toulouse and Sale Sharks was delayed briefly after a parachutist got stuck on the roof of the Stadium de Toulouse

The Champions Cup last-16 clash between Toulouse and Sale Sharks was delayed briefly after a parachutist got stuck on the roof of the Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday afternoon. A total of three paratroopers were to fly and land on the pitch before the two teams kicked off the highly anticipated rugby game.

A parachutist clinging from the stadium roof in Toulouse (AFP)
A parachutist clinging from the stadium roof in Toulouse (AFP)

Two of them flew in and landed on the pitch, but the third was caught by their parachute on the top of the stadium and was suspended before the stand was partially cleared. Staff members and the Toulouse mascot gathered the tackle shields and post protectors to place underneath the paratrooper.

Read More: ‘Are you sure?’: Bill Gates response to daughter Phoebe's new fashion website

A fire engine was called to the scene and an inflatable mat was placed underneath the parachutist, who was rescued after staying suspended for over 20 minutes.

The kick-off for the Toulouse vs Sale Sharks game was suspended for 40 minutes. The hosts scored inside two minutes to lead 7-0.

Social media reactions

Posting a video on social media, one person tweeted: “Carnage in Toulouse, a parachutist got caught on the stadium roof, kick off delayed, fire engines arrived to rescue him and he’s waving to the crowd getting them pumped for the game, only in France!”

“Amazing scenes in Toulouse, parachutist rescued by the fire brigade, 25 minutes after he got caught on the stadium. Kick off against Sale delayed. Good to see him down safely,” another one said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: AI-generated videos from China target Donald Trump's tariffs

“Issue here at Toulouse as the third in a series of paratroopers has got themselves stuck on top of the stadium. Nobody seems worried yet but looks pretty concerning,” a third person added.

It is unclear at the moment if the parachutist sustained any injuries.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Horror moment as parachutist crashes into stadium roof, stays suspended for 20 mins before… | Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On