Tragic incident in NYC: Crane catches fire, collapses Near Hudson Yards, injuring 5 including a firefighter

On Wednesday morning a crane caught fire and subsequently collapsed into a neighboring building in New York City, leaving five people injured, including a firefighter according to New York Post. The incident happened at 570 10th Avenue, a vacant building under construction near Hudson Yards between West 41st and West 42nd Streets.

Ruins are visible after a construction crane caught fire on a high-rise building in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., July 26, 2023.(REUTERS)

At around 7:30 a.m., the cabin area of the crane suddenly ignited, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky. As the flames went up, panic set in as the top portion of the crane came crashing down onto a building across the street before plummeting to the ground below.

Pedestrians scurried for safety and passing cars blared their horns in alarm causing chaos on the street. "Welcome to New York," tweeted a witness, Heidi Elmore, along with a video of the FDNY's swift response to the disaster. “Crane next to my hotel is on fire and collapsing so we had to evacuate.”

Following the incident, Mayor Adams visited the scene to assess the situation. The NYPD advised New Yorkers to avoid the area and take alternate routes due to expected traffic congestion. The city police tweeted, "Avoid 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue from West 41 Street to West 42 Street due to a crane collapse."

A similar incident happened back in 2016 when a massive construction crane came crashing down in downtown Manhattan, claiming the life of a Harvard-trained mathematician and injuring three others.

As authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire and collapse, the city remains on high alert. Social media has been flooded with videos and images of the event, prompting authorities to issue warnings and updates to keep the public informed.

