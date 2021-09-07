Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Trial of alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed resumes in Guantanamo
Trial of alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed resumes in Guantanamo

Mohammed and alleged co-conspirators face the death penalty if found guilty on charges of murdering 2,976 people in the 2001 attacks.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Al-Qaeda's Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, alleged organiser of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.(AFP / File)

Alleged September 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others appeared in court for the first time in more than 18 months as US military prosecutors seek justice two decades after the world-shaking terror attacks.

On trial for nine years, Mohammed and alleged co-conspirators Ammar al-Baluchi, Walid bin Attash, Ramzi bin al-Shibh and Mustafa al-Hawsawi face the death penalty if found guilty on charges of murdering 2,976 people in the 2001 attacks.

 

Topics
khalid sheikh mohammed al-qaeda
