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Trouble for UK PM Starmer as Epstein row lingers, resignation calls grow over Mandelson vetting

Keir Starmer acknowledged that it was “unforgivable” he had not been informed earlier about the failed vetting.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 11:21 am IST
Edited by Priyanshu Priya
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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to address Parliament on Monday as pressure mounts over his handling of the appointment of Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the United States.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to address Parliament on Monday as resignation demands grow(via REUTERS)

Mandelson had already been removed from the ambassadorial role in September last year after disclosures about the extent of his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. At the time, Starmer apologised for the appointment.

The controversy has deepened after fresh revelations that the 72-year-old had failed a key security vetting process before his appointment, triggering calls for Starmer’s resignation, reported news agency Reuters.

Top official sacked

Facing mounting backlash, Starmer acknowledged that it was “unforgivable” he had not been informed earlier about the failed vetting. He reiterated that he would “set out the relevant facts” before lawmakers on Monday.

The fallout has already claimed a senior figure, with top foreign office official Olly Robbins being sacked, reported Reuters.

Despite the growing political storm, senior members of Starmer’s government have rallied behind him. Foreign secretary David Lammy said that had the prime minister been aware of the vetting failure, “he would never, ever have appointed him ambassador.”

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall was in a interview with Sky News, when she echoed the same stance: “There is no way that he would have proceeded with that whatever the so-called embarrassment, he would have thought that was wrong, and he would not have done it."

Within Labour, the controversy has unsettled lawmakers already uneasy over falling poll numbers. Starmer had earlier managed to contain internal dissent in February when some MPs raised concerns over Mandelson’s appointment, but the latest revelations appear to have reopened those divisions.

(With Reuters , AP inputs)

 
jeffrey epstein keir starmer
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