Trudeau meets Zelensky, commits Canada’s unwavering support for Ukraine
TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and participated in the ceremony marking the re-opening of Canada’s Embassy in Kyiv, during a surprise visit there on Sunday.
Canada announced it will temporarily remove trade tariffs on Ukrainian imports for a year.
The visit was not announced in advance and did not appear in Trudeau’s schedule for the day. He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly.
The visit, according to a statement issued by the Canadian prime minister’s office, was to send “a resounding message to the world that we continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and its people”.
In their bilateral, Trudeau assured Zelensky of Ottawa’s “unwavering support for Ukraine and ongoing commitment to help in any way possible”.
They also discussed the situation in Ukraine, and the need for additional international support, as well as “global efforts to impose severe and lasting sanctions on Russia” in response to its attack on Ukraine.
He also visited Irpin, where Trudeau “witnessed firsthand the reckless brutality” of the “illegal war”.
“Canada is leading efforts to ensure they are held accountable for war crimes and other egregious violations of human rights. At the same time, the Prime Minister also witnessed the strength and resilience of Ukrainians, and despite efforts by Russia, Kyiv still stands strong and proud today,” the statement said.
“As Russia continues its ongoing illegal and unjustifiable war against Ukraine, Canada will continue to be there to support Ukraine and its people. I would like to thank President Zelensky for hosting this visit, but also more importantly, for his leadership. Together with Ukrainians, President Zelensky is defending the values at the very heart of democracies,” Trudeau said.
Trudeau and Zelensky also participated in a G7 Leaders’ Meeting which also “commemorated the end of the Second World War in Europe”.
Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin says Russian forces defending 'motherland'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday Russian forces were defending their 'motherland' in Ukraine. Speaking at the annual Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, Putin said the military intervention in Ukraine had been necessary because the West was "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea".
Watch: Zelenskyy awards Ukraine’s 4-legged hero Patron for mine-sniffing efforts
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday awarded the medal of 'Excellence in Service' to Patrol, a four-legged member of the country's armed forces. Patron received his award during a press conference that Zelenskyy held with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who made a surprise visit to the war-torn nation on Sunday. The award also went to Patron's owner, a major in the Civil Protection Service, Myhailo Iliev. A smiling Trudeau looked on and cheered.
Taiwan rattled by 6.1 magnitude earthquake, no immediate damage reported
Buildings shook briefly in Taipei on Monday as a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast, but there were no immediate reports of damage. The quake had a depth of 27.5 km (17.1 miles) with its epicentre off Taiwan's east coast, roughly halfway between the coast of Hualien county and the southern Japanese island of Yonaguni, the weather bureau said. Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
Early voting begins ahead of Australia's May 21 election
Early voting began Monday in Australia's federal election with the opposition party hoping the first ballots will reflect its lead over the government in opinion polls. Voters began casting their ballots at 550 voting stations around the country as two new opinion polls showed the center-left Labor Party opposition had extended its lead over Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative coalition. Morrison said many voters had yet to decide which candidate they will support.
U2 singer Bono performs at Kyiv metro station amid war: ‘A beautiful day’- Watch
Paul David Hewson, better known as 'Bono' - the lead singer of popular band U2 - on Sunday gave a heartwarming performance at a metro station in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv, winning online and offline praise. US secretary of states Antony Blinken tweeted a video of the performance. In a nearly one-minute long clip, U2's frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge are seen performing their 1987-track 'With Or Without You'.
