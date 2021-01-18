IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Trump administration plans to designate Houthis as terrorists
The designation of Houthis as a terrorist organization would take effect on 19 January, i.e. the day before Donald Trump leaves office.(Reuters file photo)
The designation of Houthis as a terrorist organization would take effect on 19 January, i.e. the day before Donald Trump leaves office.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Trump administration plans to designate Houthis as terrorists

This move is expected to exacerbate further the grave humanitarian situation in Yemen.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Nicosia
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:13 PM IST

In what could be the last act of President Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on 10 January that the US Administration would designate Yemen's Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) as a terrorist organization.

He added that the designation would take effect on 19 January, i.e. the day before Trump leaves office and (President-elect Joe) Biden is sworn in. This move is expected to exacerbate further the grave humanitarian situation in Yemen, this poor, worn-torn country in the Arabian Peninsula, about which the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that "now is in imminent danger of the worst famine the world has seen for decades."

Pompeo insisted that the move would "deter further malign activity by the Iranian regime", while he stressed that the US administration plans "to put in place measures to reduce their impact on certain humanitarian activity and imports into Yemen."

He added that the US is prepared to work with the United Nations and aid groups to help the humanitarian effort. Pompeo said that licenses and guidance would also apply to certain humanitarian activities conducted by non-governmental organizations in Yemen and to certain transactions and activities related to exports to Yemen of critical commodities like food and medicine.

Houthis, who profess a sect of Shiite Islam, captured Yemen's capital Sanaa, along with much of the country's north-western territory in late 2014 and 2015. The region borders Saudi Arabia, which together with the United Arab Emirates, supports militarily the internationally recognised government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi that was ousted by the Houthis, who are backed by Iran. The conflict escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition launched a military operation to defeat the Houthis and restore PresidentHadi's rule. In the ensuing civil war, it is believed that more than 110,000 people were killed.

The lack of safe drinking water, caused by depleted aquifers and the destruction of the country's water infrastructure, has also caused the largest, fastest-spreading cholera outbreak in modern history, with the number of suspected cases exceeding 1 million. Yemen is also facing an outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

Mark Lowcock, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, speaking during a recent Security Council videoconference meeting, said that the most urgent priority in Yemen right now is to prevent a massive famine. Sixteen million Yemenis are poised to go hungry this year, and about 50,000 already find themselves in the midst of a small famine, he said, adding: "Every decision the world makes right now must take this into account." He also stressed the fact that Yemen imports 90 per cent of its food -- with nearly all that food entering through commercial channels that aid agencies cannot replace.

David Beasley, Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), has said that even without the designation of Houthis as terrorists, famine looms, with 11 million people already in crisis and 5 million at an emergency level. "To stave off famine, at least USD 1.9 billion is needed for 2021, as only USD 386 million in confirmed contributions have been received... The shortage means 9 million people now receive half-rations, and without required assistance, starting in February, only quarter-rations can be provided. The designation (of Houthis as a terrorist organization) is going to be a death sentence to hundreds and thousands, if not millions."

What is quite disappointing, is that every time there is a glimmer of hope in Yemen, it is almost immediately frustrated by an adverse event or action, which overturns any progress made. This happened again on December 30 2020, when a plane carrying members of the recently formed Yemeni government landed at Aden International Airport in the southwest of Yemen.

As passengers disembarked, there were explosions and gunfire, leaving 28 people dead and 107 others injured. None of the passengers were hurt in the attack and the Yemeni cabinet members were quickly transported to Masquid Palace for safety. Later, an attack also occurred near the Palace.

Yemen's Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak initially blamed the Houthis for the attack, but provided no evidence substantiating the claim. The Houthis denied responsibility and put blame on the continued infighting between the government and the Southern Transitional Council, which they said was the party most likely to have carried out the attack.

On 10 January US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that he intended to designate the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, using the airport attack as an example of the Houthis' terrorist capabilities.

Mark Lowcock, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, has said that the most urgent priority in Yemen right now is to prevent a massive famine. He added that he was not questioning the intent of the US administration's decision.

However, he emphasized that its likely humanitarian impact will be "a large-scale famine on a scale that we have not seen for nearly 40 years. Licences and exemptions for aid agencies will not prevent that, but a reversal of the decision will", he concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yemen houthis
app
Close
e-paper
Kabul: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. AP/PTI(AP19-11-2020_000114A)(AP)
Kabul: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. AP/PTI(AP19-11-2020_000114A)(AP)
world news

Imran Khan under 'immense pressure' to resign by Jan 31, says PML-N

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:50 PM IST
The PML-N spokesperson said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ministers are making "a hue and cry" as the Pakistani citizens are standing with the opposition parties in a bid to oust Imran Khan, Dawn reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President-elect Joe Biden (L) and vice president-elect Kamala Harris outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.(AFP)
President-elect Joe Biden (L) and vice president-elect Kamala Harris outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.(AFP)
world news

Biden inauguration day 2021: Schedule, how to watch, participants

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The inauguration day will be historic not only in terms of the chaotic transition of power but also from the fact that Kamala Harris will become the first female vice president of the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazilian researchers announced last week that the vaccine's overall efficacy was 50.4% based on results from more than 9,000 volunteers, most of whom received doses 14 days apart, as outlined in the trial protocol.(AP)
Brazilian researchers announced last week that the vaccine's overall efficacy was 50.4% based on results from more than 9,000 volunteers, most of whom received doses 14 days apart, as outlined in the trial protocol.(AP)
world news

Sinovac says its Covid vaccine more effective with longer dosing interval

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:18 PM IST
The protection rate for 1,394 participants who received doses of either CoronaVac or placebo three weeks apart was nearly 70%, a Sinovac spokesman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prior to Covid-19 there was a strong global health discourse that argued against lockdowns and similar mass quarantines.(Bloomberg)
Prior to Covid-19 there was a strong global health discourse that argued against lockdowns and similar mass quarantines.(Bloomberg)
world news

From the Bubonic plague to 2021, why lockdowns look set to stay

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:54 PM IST
A year after the lockdown imposed in the Chinese city of Wuhan shocked the world, the tactic is turning out to be an enduring tool for quelling the coronavirus almost everywhere.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the market square amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Meissen, Germany,(Reuters)
A view of the market square amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Meissen, Germany,(Reuters)
world news

Germany prepares for further coronavirus measures

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Stricter requirements for companies to allow employees to work from home, a compulsory wearing of FFP2 masks in certain areas, restrictions on public transport and an introduction of curfews are being debated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory, as the country is hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, (Reuters)
A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory, as the country is hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, (Reuters)
world news

China’s economy grows by 2.3% in 2020, bucking global Covid-19 slowdown trend

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Aided by strict virus containment measures and emergency relief for businesses, the Chinese economy staged a steady recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nationwide pro-Trump demonstrations scheduled for Sunday largely fizzled after the FBI issued warnings and several states deployed the National Guard. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Nationwide pro-Trump demonstrations scheduled for Sunday largely fizzled after the FBI issued warnings and several states deployed the National Guard. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

Virginia capital braces for pro-gun demonstration in wake of Capitol siege

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:19 PM IST
"Lobby Day" has authorities on alert in Richmond, about 110 miles (175 km) south of Washington, DC, where Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday, replacing Republican President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks with journalists upon the arrival at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova(REUTERS)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks with journalists upon the arrival at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova(REUTERS)
world news

Detained Kremlin foe Navalny rushed to court, Moscow tells West to butt out

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Four masked police officers detained Navalny at passport control on Sunday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“She [Harris] has a voice in all of those. She has an opinion in all those areas,” Harris’ chief spokeswoman Symone Sanders.(AFP)
“She [Harris] has a voice in all of those. She has an opinion in all those areas,” Harris’ chief spokeswoman Symone Sanders.(AFP)
world news

After roof shattering victory, Kamala Harris faces daunting challenges

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The incoming administration has set out four key priorities of turning around the economy, tackling Covid-19, addressing climate change and racial justice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ten new mass vaccination centers will open this week -- including at a racecourse, cathedral and rugby ground -- taking the total in England to 17, with more to follow. There are also 1,200 hospitals and GP-led sites offering injections. (Representative Image)(Twitter/fengling2020)
Ten new mass vaccination centers will open this week -- including at a racecourse, cathedral and rugby ground -- taking the total in England to 17, with more to follow. There are also 1,200 hospitals and GP-led sites offering injections. (Representative Image)(Twitter/fengling2020)
world news

England aims to ease lockdown measures by early March under vaccine plan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:52 PM IST
England is in its third national lockdown, with schools closed and people ordered to stay at home as the government attempts to control a surge in cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last year, using data from the EU's statistical office, the trade union organization said women would have to wait for another 84 years and the next century to achieve equal pay at the current pace of change.(REUTERS)
Last year, using data from the EU's statistical office, the trade union organization said women would have to wait for another 84 years and the next century to achieve equal pay at the current pace of change.(REUTERS)
world news

EU gender pay gap still significant, warn trade unions

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The organization looked at several criteria including skills, physical effort and responsibility. It compared full-time workers of the same age and with a permanent contract working for medium-sized companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistani Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan speaks to Nigerian security personnel in this file picture. (AFP)
Pakistani Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan speaks to Nigerian security personnel in this file picture. (AFP)
world news

Pakistan, Turkey are two countries but one nation: Pak Air Force chief

ANI, Istanbul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The Air Chief said that Pakistan fully supports Turkey on Cyprus and other regional issues and also stands by Ankara in its war against terrorism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liji and her husband (name withheld) had gone for a health check-up at a community hospital on Saturday, The Gulf News reported quoting a source close to the family.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
Liji and her husband (name withheld) had gone for a health check-up at a community hospital on Saturday, The Gulf News reported quoting a source close to the family.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
world news

Indian woman dies in UAE after husband accidentally rams car into her

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Liji was standing in front of the car, giving her husband directions to park it, when the vehicle accidentally raced forward, trapping Liji against the compound wall, said Sajad Nattika, president of the Indian Association, Umm Al Quwain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Volunteers from the Blue Sky Rescue team disinfect at the Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. (Reuters)
Volunteers from the Blue Sky Rescue team disinfect at the Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. (Reuters)
world news

Wuhan, one year after coronavirus lockdown

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:29 PM IST
A timeline of key events since the first cases of the virus were detected in the city of 11 million residents in Hubei province
READ FULL STORY
Close
"SIA (Singapore Airlines) can be the first vaccinated international airline of the world. Try to get that done," Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung told aviation workers at a vaccination drive at the airport.(Reuters File Photo)
"SIA (Singapore Airlines) can be the first vaccinated international airline of the world. Try to get that done," Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung told aviation workers at a vaccination drive at the airport.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Singapore urges national airline to be first to vaccinate all staff

Reuters, Singapore
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Vaccinating Singapore's 37,000 frontline aviation and maritime staff is seen as key to reopening borders of the island-state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP