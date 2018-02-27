Trump announces campaign manager for 2020 presidential elections

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he has appointed Brad Parscale as the campaign manager for his re-election committee for the 2020 polls.

A release on Trump’s website described Parscale as a “longtime digital marketing strategist” for the president “who has continued to lead digital strategies for the campaign and the Republican National Committee”.

His appointment comes months before the midterm elections scheduled for November, in which all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 Senate seats will be contested. Parscale’s immediate task will be to provide support to and endorse Republican candidates, and engage “Trump supporters in districts and states”.

His tasks will also include advanced planning for the 2020 campaign.

Parscale also appears to have the support of the Trump family. Senior White House advisor and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner said that Parscale brought in a “disciplined technology and data-driven approach” to the 2016 election victory, while Eric Trump said he “has our family’s complete trust and is the perfect person to be at the helm of the campaign”.

The move was also endorsed by the Republican National Committee. “President Trump is delivering on his promises for a stronger more prosperous country. More jobs, more take home pay, historic judicial appointments, and less burdensome regulations on our economy are already lifting all Americans... We’re committed to continuing this fight for our country by President Trump’s side and I’m thrilled Brad will help lead the effort,” RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said.

Parscale has worked with Trump since the earliest days of his primary campaign in 2015 and oversaw the campaign’s digital operations. His appointment suggests Trump will rely heavily on social media in the 2020 campaign.