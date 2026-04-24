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Trump says Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended by three weeks

Trump said the meeting between Israel’s and Lebanon’s ambassadors to the United States went “very well" as he announced the truce extension.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 03:18 am IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
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US President Donald Trump has announced to extend the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire by three more weeks. Trump made the announcement after Israeli and Lebanese representatives met at the White House for second round of talks following weeks of escalation and heightened tensions between the two. Track updates on Middle East war

File photo of US President Donald Trump(Getty Images)

Trump said the meeting between Israel’s and Lebanon’s ambassadors to the United States went “very well.” The meeting was the second high-level negotiation between the two countries since last week.

Also read: 'Uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste': India hits back at Trump's 'hellhole' post

The initial 10-day truce, which came into effect last Friday was ending on Monday.

“The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah. The Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by THREE WEEKS,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account as he further added that he 'looks forward to host Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun.

Lebanon in Middle East war

 
lebanon israel ceasefire ceasefire agreement israel news donald trump
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