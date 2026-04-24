Trump says Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended by three weeks

US President Donald Trump has announced to extend the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire by three more weeks. Trump made the announcement after Israeli and Lebanese representatives met at the White House for second round of talks following weeks of escalation and heightened tensions between the two. Track updates on Middle East war

File photo of US President Donald Trump(Getty Images)

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Trump said the meeting between Israel’s and Lebanon’s ambassadors to the United States went “very well.” The meeting was the second high-level negotiation between the two countries since last week.

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The initial 10-day truce, which came into effect last Friday was ending on Monday.

“The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah. The Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by THREE WEEKS,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account as he further added that he 'looks forward to host Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun.

Lebanon in Middle East war

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{{^usCountry}} Lebanon got dragged into the US-Iran war two days after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran on February 28 as Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel. Israel retaliated with widespread bombing of Lebanon and a ground invasion in which it captured dozens of towns and villages along the border. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lebanon got dragged into the US-Iran war two days after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran on February 28 as Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel. Israel retaliated with widespread bombing of Lebanon and a ground invasion in which it captured dozens of towns and villages along the border. {{/usCountry}}

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