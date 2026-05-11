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Trump rejects ‘unacceptable’ Iranian response to US peace proposal: ‘I don’t like it’

Iran submitted its response to the US proposal aimed at ending the war, as a series of incidents continued to put pressure on an already fragile ceasefire.

Updated on: May 11, 2026 02:06 am IST
Edited by Aryan Mudgal
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US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had reviewed Iran’s response to Washington’s peace proposal aimed at ending the war and said that he “does not like it”.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had reviewed Iran’s response to Washington’s peace proposal(AP)

Notably, Iran's response called for an end to the conflict across all fronts, including in Lebanon, where Israel has been fighting the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, and also pointed out the need to ensure the security of shipping routes, local media reported. Follow US-Iran war live updates here.

Trump rejects ‘unacceptable’ Iranian response

In a post on Truth Social, Trump indicated that he has rejected Iran's response to a US proposal for ending the war in West Asia, deeming it "totally unacceptable."

He wrote, “I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called “Representatives.” I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!”

However, Trump gave no details on the Iranian response and the reasons for rejecting it.

The report said the proposal also urged for the lifting of sanctions imposed by the US office of foreign assets control (OFAC) on Iranian oil sales during a 30-day period, along with an end to the naval blockade on Iran.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported that Iran had proposed diluting part of its highly enriched uranium stockpile and transferring the remaining material to a third country.

With inputs from agencies

 
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